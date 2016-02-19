Clinical Immunobiology, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
General Orientation of Human Lymphocyte Subpopulations
I. Introduction
II. Cytoplasmic Immunoglobulin
III. Membrane Immunoglobulin
IV. la System
V. Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Receptor
VI. Complement Receptors
VII. Receptors for Fc Region of Immunoglobulins
VIII. Enzymatic Markers
IX. Receptors for Peanut Agglutinin
X. Erythrocyte Receptors
XI. Surface Antigens of Lymphocyte Subpopulations Defined by Monoclonal Antibodies
XII. Relationship between Tγ Cells and Monocytes
XIII. Distinction of Lymphocytes from Monocytes
XIV. The Third-Cell Population or Unclassified Lymphoid Cells
XV. Summary
References
Lymphocyte Membrane Complement Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Detection of C Receptors
III. Expression of C Receptors and Other Surface Markers on Normal and Leukemic Human Lymphocytes
IV. Interpetation and Significance
References
Regulatory Human T-Cell Subpopulations Defined by Receptors for IgG or IgM
I. Introduction
II. Enumeration and Isolation of T.M and T.G Cells
III. Morphology of T.M and T.G Cells
IV. Tissue Distribution of T.M and T.G Cells
V. Functional Analysis of T.M and T.G Cells
VI. Clinical Relevance of T.M and T.G Subpopulations
Selected Reading
Addendum
Mitogens
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals of Lectin-Induced Mitogenesis
III. Procedure for Determining in Vitro Lectin-Induced Activation of Lymphocytes
IV. Clinical Usefulness of Lectins
General Reading References
Natural Killer Cells and Cells Mediating Antibody-Dependent Cytotoxicity Against Tumors
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Characteristics of NK Cells and Their Relationship to K Cells
IV. Specificity of Natural Cytotoxicity
V. Factors Affecting Levels of NK and K Cell Activities
VI. Possible Clinical Significance of These Effector Cells
References
Regulation of the Immune System by Lymphocyte Sets: Analysis in Animal Models
I. General Considerations
II. Analysis in the Mouse
III. Conclusions
Selected References
The Serology of HLA-A, -B, and -C
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods and Findings
III. Conclusions
References
The Serology of HLA-DR
I. Introduction
II. Technical Considerations
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Cellular Immunogenetics—Definition of HLA-D Region Encoded Antigens by T Lymphocyte Reactivities
I. Introduction
II. Mixed Leukocyte Culture Homozygous Typing Cells
III. Primed LD-Typing (PLT)
IV. General Discussion
References
Cell-Mediated Lympholysis
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. Technique
IV. Specificity of Cell-Mediated Lympholysis
V. Genetic Control of CML
VI. Cell-Mediated Lympholysis Typing
VII. Preliminary Information from CML Typing Experiments
VIII. Future Prospects
Suggested Reading List
HLA and Graft Survival
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
HLA and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Relationships Between HLA and Diseases
IV. Disease Heterogeneity
V. Inheritance of Disease Susceptibility and Resistance
VI. Mechanisms that Can Explain the Associations
VII. Diagnostic and Prognostic Value
Key References
Other Markers in the HLA Linkage Group
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Considerations
III. Other Markers in the HLA Linkage Group
IV. Complement Components
V. Intracellular Enzymes
VI. Concluding Remarks
Selected References
Index
Description
Clinical Immunobiology, Volume 4 is a 13-chapter text that covers the advances in understanding of the concepts and practical applications of lymphoid subpopulations and the major histocompatibility complex (MHC).
The first chapter presents an overview of the problems of various subpopulations of cells involved in the immune system. The succeeding chapters describe the techniques used for cell classification, either by their cell surface phenotype or by their responsiveness to a series of different stimuli. These chapters include surveys of the methods of detection of complement receptors and expression of these receptors on the surface of both normal and leukemic human lymphocytes. A discussion of the evidence that different T-lymphocyte populations differentially express receptor for IgG and IgM is also provided. Other chapters describe the relationship of MHC to serology of cell surface antigens and reactivity in the mixed leukocyte culture test. This work also explores the methods that employ the so-called "proliferative and cytotoxic responses". The remaining chapters look into the association between HLA antigens and a variety of different diseases. These chapters also discuss other genetic markers in the HLA linkage group.
This book will be of great value to clinical immunobiologists, practicing physicians, researchers, and medical and biology students.
