Clinical Immunobiology, Volume 4 is a 13-chapter text that covers the advances in understanding of the concepts and practical applications of lymphoid subpopulations and the major histocompatibility complex (MHC).

The first chapter presents an overview of the problems of various subpopulations of cells involved in the immune system. The succeeding chapters describe the techniques used for cell classification, either by their cell surface phenotype or by their responsiveness to a series of different stimuli. These chapters include surveys of the methods of detection of complement receptors and expression of these receptors on the surface of both normal and leukemic human lymphocytes. A discussion of the evidence that different T-lymphocyte populations differentially express receptor for IgG and IgM is also provided. Other chapters describe the relationship of MHC to serology of cell surface antigens and reactivity in the mixed leukocyte culture test. This work also explores the methods that employ the so-called "proliferative and cytotoxic responses". The remaining chapters look into the association between HLA antigens and a variety of different diseases. These chapters also discuss other genetic markers in the HLA linkage group.

This book will be of great value to clinical immunobiologists, practicing physicians, researchers, and medical and biology students.