Clinical Immunobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120700042, 9781483216355

Clinical Immunobiology, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Fritz H. Bach Robert A. Good
eBook ISBN: 9781483216355
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 222
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

General Orientation of Human Lymphocyte Subpopulations

I. Introduction

II. Cytoplasmic Immunoglobulin

III. Membrane Immunoglobulin

IV. la System

V. Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Receptor

VI. Complement Receptors

VII. Receptors for Fc Region of Immunoglobulins

VIII. Enzymatic Markers

IX. Receptors for Peanut Agglutinin

X. Erythrocyte Receptors

XI. Surface Antigens of Lymphocyte Subpopulations Defined by Monoclonal Antibodies

XII. Relationship between Tγ Cells and Monocytes

XIII. Distinction of Lymphocytes from Monocytes

XIV. The Third-Cell Population or Unclassified Lymphoid Cells

XV. Summary

References

Lymphocyte Membrane Complement Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Detection of C Receptors

III. Expression of C Receptors and Other Surface Markers on Normal and Leukemic Human Lymphocytes

IV. Interpetation and Significance

References

Regulatory Human T-Cell Subpopulations Defined by Receptors for IgG or IgM

I. Introduction

II. Enumeration and Isolation of T.M and T.G Cells

III. Morphology of T.M and T.G Cells

IV. Tissue Distribution of T.M and T.G Cells

V. Functional Analysis of T.M and T.G Cells

VI. Clinical Relevance of T.M and T.G Subpopulations

Selected Reading

Addendum

Mitogens

I. Introduction

II. Fundamentals of Lectin-Induced Mitogenesis

III. Procedure for Determining in Vitro Lectin-Induced Activation of Lymphocytes

IV. Clinical Usefulness of Lectins

General Reading References

Natural Killer Cells and Cells Mediating Antibody-Dependent Cytotoxicity Against Tumors

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Characteristics of NK Cells and Their Relationship to K Cells

IV. Specificity of Natural Cytotoxicity

V. Factors Affecting Levels of NK and K Cell Activities

VI. Possible Clinical Significance of These Effector Cells

References

Regulation of the Immune System by Lymphocyte Sets: Analysis in Animal Models

I. General Considerations

II. Analysis in the Mouse

III. Conclusions

Selected References

The Serology of HLA-A, -B, and -C

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Methods and Findings

III. Conclusions

References

The Serology of HLA-DR

I. Introduction

II. Technical Considerations

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Cellular Immunogenetics—Definition of HLA-D Region Encoded Antigens by T Lymphocyte Reactivities

I. Introduction

II. Mixed Leukocyte Culture Homozygous Typing Cells

III. Primed LD-Typing (PLT)

IV. General Discussion

References

Cell-Mediated Lympholysis

I. Introduction

II. Terminology

III. Technique

IV. Specificity of Cell-Mediated Lympholysis

V. Genetic Control of CML

VI. Cell-Mediated Lympholysis Typing

VII. Preliminary Information from CML Typing Experiments

VIII. Future Prospects

Suggested Reading List

HLA and Graft Survival

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

HLA and Disease

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Relationships Between HLA and Diseases

IV. Disease Heterogeneity

V. Inheritance of Disease Susceptibility and Resistance

VI. Mechanisms that Can Explain the Associations

VII. Diagnostic and Prognostic Value

Key References

Other Markers in the HLA Linkage Group

I. Introduction

II. Genetic Considerations

III. Other Markers in the HLA Linkage Group

IV. Complement Components

V. Intracellular Enzymes

VI. Concluding Remarks

Selected References

Index

Description

Clinical Immunobiology, Volume 4 is a 13-chapter text that covers the advances in understanding of the concepts and practical applications of lymphoid subpopulations and the major histocompatibility complex (MHC).

The first chapter presents an overview of the problems of various subpopulations of cells involved in the immune system. The succeeding chapters describe the techniques used for cell classification, either by their cell surface phenotype or by their responsiveness to a series of different stimuli. These chapters include surveys of the methods of detection of complement receptors and expression of these receptors on the surface of both normal and leukemic human lymphocytes. A discussion of the evidence that different T-lymphocyte populations differentially express receptor for IgG and IgM is also provided. Other chapters describe the relationship of MHC to serology of cell surface antigens and reactivity in the mixed leukocyte culture test. This work also explores the methods that employ the so-called "proliferative and cytotoxic responses". The remaining chapters look into the association between HLA antigens and a variety of different diseases. These chapters also discuss other genetic markers in the HLA linkage group.

This book will be of great value to clinical immunobiologists, practicing physicians, researchers, and medical and biology students.

Details

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216355

About the Editors

Fritz H. Bach Editor

Robert A. Good Editor

