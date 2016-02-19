Clinical Immunobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120700035, 9781483216348

Clinical Immunobiology, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Fritz H. Bach Robert A. Good
eBook ISBN: 9781483216348
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 462
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Evaluation of the Immunoglobulins

I. Introduction

II. Techniques

III. Results

IV. Summary

References

Electrophoresis and Immunoelectrophoresis in the Evaluation of Homogeneous Immunoglobulin Components

I. Introduction

II. Homogeneous Proteins in Disease States

III. Techniques for Characterization and Quantitation of Homogeneous Immunoglobulin Components

IV. Evaluation of Test Results

V. Conclusions

References

Serum Concentrations of IgG Subclasses

I. Introduction

II. Quantitative Determination of IgG Subclasses

III. IgG Subclass Concentrations in Sera of Normal Individuals

IV. Subclass Levels in Sera of Patients with Increased Concentrations of Total IgG

V. IgG Subclasses in Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases

VI. IgG Subclasses after Bone Marrow Transplantation in Severe Combined Immunodeficiency

References

Imbalances of the κ/λ Ratio of Human Immunoglobulins

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Detection of Human Immunoglobulin Light-Chain Imbalances

III. Analyses of Normal and Pathological Sera

IV. Conclusions

References

Metabolism of Immunoglobulins

I. Introduction

II. Methods Used in Immunoglobulin Turnover Studies

III. Metabolism of Immunoglobulins in Normal Individuals

IV. Problems in Interpretation of the Data

V. Disorders of Immunoglobulin Metabolism

VI. Summary

References

Cell-Mediated Immunity: In Vivo Testing

I. Introduction

II. Skin Test Battery

III. Results

IV. Differential Diagnosis

References

Cellular Immunity: Antibody-Dependent Cytotoxicity (K-Cell Activity)

I. Introduction

II. Model Studies with Effector Cells from Nonimmune Donors

III. K-Cell Activity in Different Immune Systems

References

Short-Term 51Cr-Release Tests for Direct Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity: Methods, Clinical Uses, and Interpretations

I. Introduction

II. Pathways for Direct Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity

III. Methodology

IV. Examples of Clinical Applications

V. Interpretive Limitations

VI. Some Future Applications

VII. Concluding Comments

References

Lymphocyte Transformation in Vitro in Response to Mitogens and Antigens

I. Introduction

II. Lymphocyte Activation: Specific or Nonspecific

III. Characteristics of the Reaction

IV. Regulation of the Reaction

V. Lymphocyte Transformation in Vitro in Clinical Immunology

References

Products of Activated Lymphocytes

I. Introduction

II. Cell Migration Inhibition System

III. Macrophage Activation by Lymphocyte Mediators

IV. Macrophage (Monocyte) Chemotactic Factor

V. Lymphocyte Mitogenic (Blastogenic ) Factors

VI. Cytotoxic Factors ( Lymphotoxins )

VII. Interferon

VIII. Summary

References

Leukocyte Aggregation Test for Evaluating Cell-Mediated Immunity

I. Introduction

II. Method

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

The HLA System: Serologically Defined Antigens

I. The HLA System: Serologically Defined Antigens

II. HLA and Transplantation

III. HLA and Disease

IV. Clinical Application

References

Mixed Leukocyte Cultures: A Cellular Approach to Histocompatibility Testing

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Clinical Usefulness of Mixed Leukocyte Culture Testing

V. Addendum

References

The Reticuloendothelial System

I. Introduction

II. Clearance Testing

III. Rebuck Skin Windows

IV. Cellular Studies

References

Assessment of Allergic States: IgE Methodology and the Measurement of Allergen-Specific IgG Antibody

I. Introduction

II. Total Serum IgE

III. Allergen-Specific IgE

IV. Allergen-Specific IgG Antibodies

V. Conclusions

Selected References

Autoantibodies in Hematological Disorders

I. Introduction

II. Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia

III. Autoantibodies against Thrombocytes

IV. Autoantibodies against Leukocytes

Appendix

References

Rheumatoid Factors in Human Disease

I. Introduction

II. General Test Procedures

III. Clinical Significance

Appendix: Commonly Used Rheumatoid Factor Tests

References

Antibodies to Nucleic Acids

I. Introduction

II. Performance of the Tests

III. Results and Interpretation

IV. Differential Diagnosis

References

Complement

I. Introduction

II. Complement Components and Activation Sequence

III. Biological Activities of Complement

IV. Test Involving Complement

V. Complement-Fixation Tests

VI. Miscellaneous Tests

VII. Complement Abnormalities in Disease

VIII. Inherited Disorders of the Complement System

References

Detection of Tumor-Associated Antigens in Plasma or Serum

I. Introduction

II. α-Fetoprotein

III. Carcinoembryonic Antigen

IV. Other Antigens, Antibodies

V. Conclusion

References

Neutrophil Function

I. Introduction

II. Phagocytosis

III. Bactericidal Assays of Neutrophils

IV. Assays of Neutrophil Movement

References

Subject Index

Description

Clinical Immunobiology, Volume 3 covers a variety of methods used for assaying the immune status of an individual.

This volume is composed of 21 chapters and begins with a presentation of the background and issues to which clinical tests would be applied. The succeeding chapters outline the methodological procedures used in the analyses. Other chapters present some examples of the kinds of data that can be generated with the procedures used and provide guidelines for interpretation of the tests. The remaining chapters discuss the value of the immunological test procedures in differential diagnosis and analysis of diseases. These chapters also explore the usefulness of these procedures in prognosis of disease and the consequences of immunological manipulation undertaken for treatment or prevention of disease.

This book will be of great value to clinical immunobiologists, biochemists, and researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216348

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Fritz H. Bach Editor

Robert A. Good Editor

