Clinical Immunobiology, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Evaluation of the Immunoglobulins
I. Introduction
II. Techniques
III. Results
IV. Summary
References
Electrophoresis and Immunoelectrophoresis in the Evaluation of Homogeneous Immunoglobulin Components
I. Introduction
II. Homogeneous Proteins in Disease States
III. Techniques for Characterization and Quantitation of Homogeneous Immunoglobulin Components
IV. Evaluation of Test Results
V. Conclusions
References
Serum Concentrations of IgG Subclasses
I. Introduction
II. Quantitative Determination of IgG Subclasses
III. IgG Subclass Concentrations in Sera of Normal Individuals
IV. Subclass Levels in Sera of Patients with Increased Concentrations of Total IgG
V. IgG Subclasses in Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases
VI. IgG Subclasses after Bone Marrow Transplantation in Severe Combined Immunodeficiency
References
Imbalances of the κ/λ Ratio of Human Immunoglobulins
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Detection of Human Immunoglobulin Light-Chain Imbalances
III. Analyses of Normal and Pathological Sera
IV. Conclusions
References
Metabolism of Immunoglobulins
I. Introduction
II. Methods Used in Immunoglobulin Turnover Studies
III. Metabolism of Immunoglobulins in Normal Individuals
IV. Problems in Interpretation of the Data
V. Disorders of Immunoglobulin Metabolism
VI. Summary
References
Cell-Mediated Immunity: In Vivo Testing
I. Introduction
II. Skin Test Battery
III. Results
IV. Differential Diagnosis
References
Cellular Immunity: Antibody-Dependent Cytotoxicity (K-Cell Activity)
I. Introduction
II. Model Studies with Effector Cells from Nonimmune Donors
III. K-Cell Activity in Different Immune Systems
References
Short-Term 51Cr-Release Tests for Direct Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity: Methods, Clinical Uses, and Interpretations
I. Introduction
II. Pathways for Direct Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity
III. Methodology
IV. Examples of Clinical Applications
V. Interpretive Limitations
VI. Some Future Applications
VII. Concluding Comments
References
Lymphocyte Transformation in Vitro in Response to Mitogens and Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Lymphocyte Activation: Specific or Nonspecific
III. Characteristics of the Reaction
IV. Regulation of the Reaction
V. Lymphocyte Transformation in Vitro in Clinical Immunology
References
Products of Activated Lymphocytes
I. Introduction
II. Cell Migration Inhibition System
III. Macrophage Activation by Lymphocyte Mediators
IV. Macrophage (Monocyte) Chemotactic Factor
V. Lymphocyte Mitogenic (Blastogenic ) Factors
VI. Cytotoxic Factors ( Lymphotoxins )
VII. Interferon
VIII. Summary
References
Leukocyte Aggregation Test for Evaluating Cell-Mediated Immunity
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
The HLA System: Serologically Defined Antigens
I. The HLA System: Serologically Defined Antigens
II. HLA and Transplantation
III. HLA and Disease
IV. Clinical Application
References
Mixed Leukocyte Cultures: A Cellular Approach to Histocompatibility Testing
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Clinical Usefulness of Mixed Leukocyte Culture Testing
V. Addendum
References
The Reticuloendothelial System
I. Introduction
II. Clearance Testing
III. Rebuck Skin Windows
IV. Cellular Studies
References
Assessment of Allergic States: IgE Methodology and the Measurement of Allergen-Specific IgG Antibody
I. Introduction
II. Total Serum IgE
III. Allergen-Specific IgE
IV. Allergen-Specific IgG Antibodies
V. Conclusions
Selected References
Autoantibodies in Hematological Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
III. Autoantibodies against Thrombocytes
IV. Autoantibodies against Leukocytes
Appendix
References
Rheumatoid Factors in Human Disease
I. Introduction
II. General Test Procedures
III. Clinical Significance
Appendix: Commonly Used Rheumatoid Factor Tests
References
Antibodies to Nucleic Acids
I. Introduction
II. Performance of the Tests
III. Results and Interpretation
IV. Differential Diagnosis
References
Complement
I. Introduction
II. Complement Components and Activation Sequence
III. Biological Activities of Complement
IV. Test Involving Complement
V. Complement-Fixation Tests
VI. Miscellaneous Tests
VII. Complement Abnormalities in Disease
VIII. Inherited Disorders of the Complement System
References
Detection of Tumor-Associated Antigens in Plasma or Serum
I. Introduction
II. α-Fetoprotein
III. Carcinoembryonic Antigen
IV. Other Antigens, Antibodies
V. Conclusion
References
Neutrophil Function
I. Introduction
II. Phagocytosis
III. Bactericidal Assays of Neutrophils
IV. Assays of Neutrophil Movement
References
Subject Index
Description
Clinical Immunobiology, Volume 3 covers a variety of methods used for assaying the immune status of an individual.
This volume is composed of 21 chapters and begins with a presentation of the background and issues to which clinical tests would be applied. The succeeding chapters outline the methodological procedures used in the analyses. Other chapters present some examples of the kinds of data that can be generated with the procedures used and provide guidelines for interpretation of the tests. The remaining chapters discuss the value of the immunological test procedures in differential diagnosis and analysis of diseases. These chapters also explore the usefulness of these procedures in prognosis of disease and the consequences of immunological manipulation undertaken for treatment or prevention of disease.
This book will be of great value to clinical immunobiologists, biochemists, and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216348