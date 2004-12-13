Clinical Imaging
2nd Edition
With Skeletal, Chest and Abdomen Pattern Differentials
Description
This unique chiropractic text takes a pattern approach to differential diagnosis that is rooted in the use of plain film, MRI, and CT in the imaging of the skeletal system, chest, abdomen, brain, and spinal cord. This pattern approach helps bridge the transition from image to differential diagnosis by helping readers recognize patterns of abnormality and develop a list of viable diagnostic possibilities. Coverage also includes an alphabetical listing of disease entities featuring detailed descriptions in a consistent format that lists background, imaging findings, clinical comments, key concepts, and more.
Key Features
- Broad coverage of a wide range of imaging topics beyond basic skeletal radiology, such as the chest, abdomen, brain, and spinal cord
- This comprehensive text is contained in a convenient single volume
- Emphasizes plain film radiology and integrates it with MRI and CT
- Combines the utility of a pattern approach to understanding imaging diagnosis with traditional, detailed descriptions of disease entities
- Features extensive cross referencing from pattern to disease descriptions for quick reference
- Contains over 3500 high quality photos and illustrations
- Includes an extensive radiology chapter on physics, with algorithms for improving film quality
- Offers in-depth coverage of positioning and roentgenometrics
- Detailed information on traumatic injuries is listed in an easy-to-use table format
- Features a thorough discussion of disk degeneration and herniations
- Written by both chiropractors and medical doctors, providing a broader, multidisciplinary perspective
- Includes a complete glossary of nearly 500 radiological terms
- Front inside cover contains a pathology quick reference with corresponding figure numbers
- Contains a helpful listing of radiology mnemonics
Table of Contents
Part I Introduction
1. Physics
2. Specialized Imaging
3. Positioning
4. Roentgenometrics
5. Film Interpretation and Report Writing
6. Normal Anatomy
7. Normal Variants
Part II Bone
8. Congenital Diseases
9. Arthridites
10. Trauma
11. Hematologic Bone
12. Infections
13. Bone Tumors
14. Endocrine
15. Miscellaneous Bone
16. Skull Patterns
17. Spine Patterns
18. Extremity Patterns
19. General Skeletal Patterns
20. MRI Patterns
Part III Chest
21. Introduction
22. Airways
23. Circulation and Heart
24. Pulmonary Infections
25. Neoplasms Chest
26. Miscellaneous Chest
27. Chest Patterns
Part IV Abdomen
28. Introduction
29. Genitourinary
30. Gastrointestinal
31. Miscellaneous Abdomen
32. Abdomen Patterns
Part V Brain and Spinal Cord
33. Brain and Spinal Cord
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 13th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323071277
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167673
About the Author
Dennis Marchiori
Affiliations and Expertise
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, IA, USA