Clinical Hematology Atlas - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323322492, 9780323322546

Clinical Hematology Atlas

5th Edition

Authors: Bernadette Rodak Jacqueline Carr
eBook ISBN: 9780323322546
eBook ISBN: 9780323322508
Paperback ISBN: 9780323322492
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th January 2016
Page Count: 296
Description

Ensure you are accurately identifying cells at the microscope with Clinical Hematology Atlas, 5th Edition. An excellent companion to Rodak's Hematology: Clinical Principles & Applications, this award-winning atlas offers complete coverage of the basics of hematologic morphology, including examination of the peripheral blood smear, basic maturation of the blood cell lines, and information on a variety of clinical disorders. Nearly 500 photomicrographs, schematic diagrams, and electron micrographs vividly illustrate hematology from normal cell maturation to the development of various pathologies so you can be sure you’re making accurate conclusions in the lab.

Key Features

  • Schematic diagrams, photomicrographs, and electron micrographs are found in every chapter to visually enhance understanding of hematologic cellular morphology.
  • Smaller trim size, concise text, and spiral binding make it easy to reference the atlas in the laboratory.
  • Chapter on normal newborn peripheral blood morphology covers the normal cells found in neonatal blood.
  • Chapter on body fluids illustrates the other fluids found in the body besides blood, using images from cytocentrifuged specimens.
  • The most common cytochemical stains, along with a summary chart for interpretation, are featured in the leukemia chapters to help classify both malignant and benign leukoproliferative disorders.
  • Chapter featuring morphologic changes after myeloid hematopoietic growth factors is included in the text.
  • Morphologic abnormalities are covered in the chapters on erythrocytes and leukocytes, along with a description of each cell, in a schematic fashion.
  • User resources on the Evolve companion site feature review questions and summary tables to further enhance their learning experience.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction
1. Introduction to Peripheral Blood Film Examination

Section 2: Hematopoiesis
2. Hematopoiesis
3. Erythrocyte Maturation
4. Megakaryocyte Maturation
5. Neutrophil Maturation
6. Monocyte Maturation
7. Eosinophil Maturation
8. Basophil Maturation
9. Lymphocyte Maturation

Section 3: Erythrocytes

10. Variations in Size and Color of Erythrocytes
11. Variations in Shape and Distribution of Erythrocytes
12. Inclusions in Erythrocytes
13. Diseases Affecting Erythrocytes

Section 4: Leukocytes
14. Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Changes in Leukocytes
15. Acute Myeloid Leukemia
16. Precursor Lymphoid Neoplasms
17. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
18. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
19. Mature Lymphoproliferative Disorders
20. Morphologic Changes after Myeloid Hemopoietic Growth Factors

Section 5: Miscellaneous
21. Microorganisms
22. Miscellaneous Cells
23. Normal Newborn Peripheral Blood Morphology
24. Body Fluids

Appendix: Comparison Tables

Bernadette Rodak

Professor, Clinical Laboratory Science Program, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN

Jacqueline Carr

Laboratory Manager, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Clarian Health, Indianapolis, IN

