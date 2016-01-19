Clinical Hematology Atlas

Section 1: Introduction

1. Introduction to Peripheral Blood Film Examination

Section 2: Hematopoiesis

2. Hematopoiesis

3. Erythrocyte Maturation

4. Megakaryocyte Maturation

5. Neutrophil Maturation

6. Monocyte Maturation

7. Eosinophil Maturation

8. Basophil Maturation

9. Lymphocyte Maturation

Section 3: Erythrocytes

10. Variations in Size and Color of Erythrocytes

11. Variations in Shape and Distribution of Erythrocytes

12. Inclusions in Erythrocytes

13. Diseases Affecting Erythrocytes

Section 4: Leukocytes

14. Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Changes in Leukocytes

15. Acute Myeloid Leukemia

16. Precursor Lymphoid Neoplasms

17. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

18. Myelodysplastic Syndromes

19. Mature Lymphoproliferative Disorders

20. Morphologic Changes after Myeloid Hemopoietic Growth Factors

Section 5: Miscellaneous

21. Microorganisms

22. Miscellaneous Cells

23. Normal Newborn Peripheral Blood Morphology

24. Body Fluids

Appendix: Comparison Tables

