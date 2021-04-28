Clinical Heart Failure Scenarios: from Prevention to Overt Disease and Rehabilitation, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 17-2

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Francesco Antonini-Canterin, is dedicated to Clinical Heart Failure Scenarios: from Prevention to Overt Disease and Rehabilitation. This issue is one of four selected each year by series consulting editor Dr. Eduardo Bossone. This issue aims to provide a comprehensive overview over the broad spectrum of clinical scenarios of heart failure, starting from prevention in asymptomatic phase to acute and chronic congestive heart failure to modern rehabilitation.