Clinical Gynecologic Oncology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323074193, 9781455740529

Clinical Gynecologic Oncology

8th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Philip DiSaia William Creasman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323074193
eBook ISBN: 9781455740529
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th March 2012
Page Count: 720
Description

Clinical Gynecologic Oncology, by Drs. Di Saia and Creasman, is the leading medical reference book geared toward helping you improve gynecologic cancer outcomes. You’ll see how to take advantage of the latest advances in early detection and improved treatment options for gynecologic cancers, especially uterine and cervical cancers, equipping you with the skills you need to provide effective and compassionate care for your patients.

Key Features

  • Easily identify and absorb key information with outlines beginning each chapter.

  • Choose the best management plan for each patient using algorithms throughout the book.

Table of Contents

    1. Preinvasive Disease of the Cervix
    2. Preinvasive Disease of the Vagina and Vulva and Related Disorders
    3. Invasive Cervical Cancer
    4. Endometrial Hyperplasia, Estrogen Therapy, and the Prevention of Endometrial Cancer
    5. Adenocarcinoma of the Uterine Corpus
    6. Sarcoma of the Uterus
    7. Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
    8. Invasive Cancer of the Vulva
    9. Invasive Cancer of the Vagina MAN
    10. The Adnexal Mass
    11. Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
    12. Germ Cell, Stromal, and Other Ovarian Tumors
    13. Fallopian Tube Cancer
    14. Breast Diseases
    15. Cancer in Pregnancy
    16. Complications of Disease and Therapy
    17. Basic Principles of Chemotherapy
    18. Targeted Therapy and Molecular Genetics
    19. Genes and Cancer: Genetic Counseling and Clinical Management
    20. Palliative Care and Quality of Life Role of Minimally Invasive Surgery in Gynecologic Malignancies
    22. Epidemiology of Commonly Used Statistical Terms and Analysis of Clinical Studies
    23. Basic Principles in Gynecologic Radiotherapy

    Appendices
    A. Staging
    B. Modified from Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE)
    C. Blood Component Therapy
    D. Suggested Recommendations for Routine Cancer Screening
    E. Nutritional Therapy

About the Author

Philip DiSaia

Affiliations and Expertise

The Dorothy Marsh Chair in Reproductive Biology, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California, Irvine College of Medicine, Irvine, California, UCI Medical Center, Orange, California

William Creasman

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished University Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

Reviews

"For those who do not have an old edition and are interested gynecological oncology, this is an excellent book. For those training in the subspeciality, the authors of the various chapters have updated the basic and necessary knowledge, and for senior consultants in the field of gynecological oncology it is certainly worth taking a look at the new edition."

Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, March 2014

