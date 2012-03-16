Clinical Gynecologic Oncology
8th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Clinical Gynecologic Oncology, by Drs. Di Saia and Creasman, is the leading medical reference book geared toward helping you improve gynecologic cancer outcomes. You’ll see how to take advantage of the latest advances in early detection and improved treatment options for gynecologic cancers, especially uterine and cervical cancers, equipping you with the skills you need to provide effective and compassionate care for your patients.
Key Features
- Easily identify and absorb key information with outlines beginning each chapter.
- Choose the best management plan for each patient using algorithms throughout the book.
Table of Contents
1. Preinvasive Disease of the Cervix
2. Preinvasive Disease of the Vagina and Vulva and Related Disorders
3. Invasive Cervical Cancer
4. Endometrial Hyperplasia, Estrogen Therapy, and the Prevention of Endometrial Cancer
5. Adenocarcinoma of the Uterine Corpus
6. Sarcoma of the Uterus
7. Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
8. Invasive Cancer of the Vulva
9. Invasive Cancer of the Vagina MAN
10. The Adnexal Mass
11. Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
12. Germ Cell, Stromal, and Other Ovarian Tumors
13. Fallopian Tube Cancer
14. Breast Diseases
15. Cancer in Pregnancy
16. Complications of Disease and Therapy
17. Basic Principles of Chemotherapy
18. Targeted Therapy and Molecular Genetics
19. Genes and Cancer: Genetic Counseling and Clinical Management
20. Palliative Care and Quality of Life Role of Minimally Invasive Surgery in Gynecologic Malignancies
22. Epidemiology of Commonly Used Statistical Terms and Analysis of Clinical Studies
23. Basic Principles in Gynecologic Radiotherapy
Appendices
A. Staging
B. Modified from Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE)
C. Blood Component Therapy
D. Suggested Recommendations for Routine Cancer Screening
E. Nutritional Therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 16th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323074193
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740529
About the Author
Philip DiSaia
Affiliations and Expertise
The Dorothy Marsh Chair in Reproductive Biology, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California, Irvine College of Medicine, Irvine, California, UCI Medical Center, Orange, California
William Creasman
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished University Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
Reviews
"For those who do not have an old edition and are interested gynecological oncology, this is an excellent book. For those training in the subspeciality, the authors of the various chapters have updated the basic and necessary knowledge, and for senior consultants in the field of gynecological oncology it is certainly worth taking a look at the new edition."
Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, March 2014