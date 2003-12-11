Clinical Governance in Healthcare Practice
2nd Edition
Authors: Thoreya Swage
Paperback ISBN: 9780750656818
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th December 2003
Page Count: 272
Description
The second edition of this successful U.K. book includes more detail on NICE, CHI and other government initiatives. Content is expanded to include information appropriate for the whole of the UK.
Additional examples of good practice cover primary care and other specialties.
Table of Contents
- Introduction - Clinical Governance and the Wider Quality Agenda. 2. Structure and Accountability. 3. Achieving Change in Clinical Governance. 4. Quality Initiatives - The Process of Clinical Effectiveness. Part 1, Research and Development and Guideline Formation. 5. Quality Initiatives - The Process of Clinical Effectiveness. Part 2, Getting the Evidence into Practice (Evidence Based Practice, Care Pathways and Clinical Audit). 6. Complaints and Risk Management. 7. Support for Clinical Governance. 8. The User Perspective on the Quality of Care. 9. Evidence Based Management. 10. Some Legal and Ethical Principles
Details
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
About the Author
Thoreya Swage
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, National Health Service, UK
