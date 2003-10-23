Section 1: Political Context of Health Care Delivery - Clinical Governance and Best Value: A toolkit for quality. An economic approach to clinical governance, Clinical Governance and Best Value: The User perspective. Service user and professional partnerships in the modernization agenda

Section 2: Developing and Implementing Best Practice - Developing best practice, Problem identification. Finding and selecting the evidence. Audit - the beginning and the end of the change cycle.

Section 3: Accountability and Risk - Accountability and professional self-regulation. Risk andclinical governance: restoring confidence in health and social care .

Section 4: Structured Approaches to Care Delivery - Structured care and clinical governance. Integrated care pathways. Evaluating and adapting practice guidelines for local use: a conceptual framework.

Section 5: Organisational Culture and the Change Agenda - Organisational culture. Achieving change. Towards sustainable change and improvement.