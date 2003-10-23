Clinical Governance and Best Value - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443071676

Clinical Governance and Best Value

1st Edition

Meeting the Modernisation Agenda

Authors: Sharon Pickering Jeannette Thompson
Paperback ISBN: 9780443071676
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd October 2003
Page Count: 312
Description

This practical U.K. handbook, for all members of the health care team, shows through extensive use of examples and checklists how the clinical governance imperatives can be addressed and achieved in order to deliver quality patient-focused health care.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Political Context of Health Care Delivery - Clinical Governance and Best Value: A toolkit for quality. An economic approach to clinical governance, Clinical Governance and Best Value: The User perspective. Service user and professional partnerships in the modernization agenda
Section 2: Developing and Implementing Best Practice - Developing best practice, Problem identification. Finding and selecting the evidence. Audit - the beginning and the end of the change cycle.
Section 3: Accountability and Risk - Accountability and professional self-regulation. Risk andclinical governance: restoring confidence in health and social care .
Section 4: Structured Approaches to Care Delivery - Structured care and clinical governance. Integrated care pathways. Evaluating and adapting practice guidelines for local use: a conceptual framework.
Section 5: Organisational Culture and the Change Agenda - Organisational culture. Achieving change. Towards sustainable change and improvement.

About the Author

Sharon Pickering

Affiliations and Expertise

Project Manager, NHSE, Trent, UK

Jeannette Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Learning Disabilities Nursing, University of York, York, UK

