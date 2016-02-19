Clinical Genetics: Problems in Diagnosis and Counseling presents the proceedings of the Twelfth Annual New York State Health Department Birth Defects Symposium.

The book provides practical information applicable to counseling situations for selected diagnoses and a summary of the limitations of diagnosis and counseling for genetic disorders. The text contains chapters devoted to the description of restriction enzyme site detection and prenatal diagnosis of hemoglobinopathy; counseling for mental retardation of unknown etiology, for idiopathic dysmorphic syndromes, and for psychiatric disorders; interpretation of prenatal cytogenetic diagnosis; preconceptual vitamin supplementation; and cystic fibrosis.

Geneticists, clinicians, and physicians will find the book insightful.