Clinical Exercise - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729539418, 9780729579414

Clinical Exercise

1st Edition

a case-based approach

Authors: Melainie Cameron Steve Selig Dennis Hemphill
eBook ISBN: 9780729579414
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th February 2011
Description

Exercise is integral in the treatment of debilitating conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, back pain, and arthritic conditions. This new book presents succinct summaries of the evidence underpinning the use of exercise as therapy, and highlights through case studies the current challenges and complexities of clinical practice.

This highly readable text also includes more than 30 comprehensive clinical cases exploring client presentations in the areas of cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, respiratory, neurological, metabolic and occupational rehabilitation.

Clinical Exercise: a case-based approach will appeal to students and practitioners committed to evidence-based and reflective practice.

".. very readable book, useful for physiotherapy clinicians, educators and students alike." Reviewed by Jane Kavanagh on behalf of Physiotherapy Practice and Research, October 2015

Key Features

      • clinical presentations include obesity and overweight, occupational rehabilitation, athletic injuries, and metabolic disorders

      • over 30 case studies – comprehensively presented with summary boxes and discussion questions

      • case studies are presented in the familiar ‘SOAP’ clinical note taking format, as well as in engaging narratives

      • appendices include diagnostic and classification criteria, references to guidelines for clinical management, and contraindications for exercise in clinical populations

      • DVD – demonstrations of clinical interviews, physical examinations, exercise assessments, and exercise interventions with ‘real-life’ clients

Table of Contents

Review of the Scientific Evidence

CH 1: Doing evidence-based practice

CH 2: Exercise as therapy in musculoskeletal conditions

CH 3: Exercise as therapy in cardiovascular conditions

CH 4: Exercise as therapy in respiratory conditions

CH 5: Exercise as therapy in neurological conditions

CH 6: Exercise as therapy in metabolic syndrome and polycystic ovary syndrome

CH 7: Exercise as therapy in clients requiring special care

Ch 8: Exercise as therapy in athletes

Ch 9: Occupational Rehabilitation

Clinical Tales

CH 10: Setting the tone: Practitioner self-care

Ch11: Case studies in exercise for the management of weight

CH 12: Case studies in exercise as therapy for musculoskeletal conditions

CH 13: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for cardiovascular conditions

CH 14: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for respiratory conditions

CH 15: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for neurological conditions

Ch 16: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for metabolic conditions

Ch 17: Case Studies in exercise as therapy in clients requiring special care

CH 18: Case Studies in exercise as therapy in athletes

Ch 19: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for occupational rehabilitation

CH 20: Case Studies in learning from our mistakes

Appendix 1: Summaries of clinical classification and diagnostic criteria

Appendix 2: References for evidence-based clinical guidelines

Appendix 3: Contraindications to exercise testing

Glossary

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729579414

About the Author

Melainie Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Sports Science, University of Sunshine Coast, Maroochydore, Australia

Steve Selig

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Exercise & Nutrition Sciences, Deakin University

Dennis Hemphill

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Sport and Exercise Science, Institute of Sport, Exercise and Active Living, Victoria University

