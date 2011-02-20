Clinical Exercise
1st Edition
a case-based approach
Description
Exercise is integral in the treatment of debilitating conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, back pain, and arthritic conditions. This new book presents succinct summaries of the evidence underpinning the use of exercise as therapy, and highlights through case studies the current challenges and complexities of clinical practice.
This highly readable text also includes more than 30 comprehensive clinical cases exploring client presentations in the areas of cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, respiratory, neurological, metabolic and occupational rehabilitation.
Clinical Exercise: a case-based approach will appeal to students and practitioners committed to evidence-based and reflective practice.
".. very readable book, useful for physiotherapy clinicians, educators and students alike." Reviewed by Jane Kavanagh on behalf of Physiotherapy Practice and Research, October 2015
Key Features
- clinical presentations include obesity and overweight, occupational rehabilitation, athletic injuries, and metabolic disorders
- over 30 case studies – comprehensively presented with summary boxes and discussion questions
- case studies are presented in the familiar ‘SOAP’ clinical note taking format, as well as in engaging narratives
- appendices include diagnostic and classification criteria, references to guidelines for clinical management, and contraindications for exercise in clinical populations
- DVD – demonstrations of clinical interviews, physical examinations, exercise assessments, and exercise interventions with ‘real-life’ clients
Table of Contents
Review of the Scientific Evidence
CH 1: Doing evidence-based practice
CH 2: Exercise as therapy in musculoskeletal conditions
CH 3: Exercise as therapy in cardiovascular conditions
CH 4: Exercise as therapy in respiratory conditions
CH 5: Exercise as therapy in neurological conditions
CH 6: Exercise as therapy in metabolic syndrome and polycystic ovary syndrome
CH 7: Exercise as therapy in clients requiring special care
Ch 8: Exercise as therapy in athletes
Ch 9: Occupational Rehabilitation
Clinical Tales
CH 10: Setting the tone: Practitioner self-care
Ch11: Case studies in exercise for the management of weight
CH 12: Case studies in exercise as therapy for musculoskeletal conditions
CH 13: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for cardiovascular conditions
CH 14: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for respiratory conditions
CH 15: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for neurological conditions
Ch 16: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for metabolic conditions
Ch 17: Case Studies in exercise as therapy in clients requiring special care
CH 18: Case Studies in exercise as therapy in athletes
Ch 19: Case Studies in exercise as therapy for occupational rehabilitation
CH 20: Case Studies in learning from our mistakes
Appendix 1: Summaries of clinical classification and diagnostic criteria
Appendix 2: References for evidence-based clinical guidelines
Appendix 3: Contraindications to exercise testing
Glossary
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 20th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579414
About the Author
Melainie Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Sports Science, University of Sunshine Coast, Maroochydore, Australia
Steve Selig
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Exercise & Nutrition Sciences, Deakin University
Dennis Hemphill
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Sport and Exercise Science, Institute of Sport, Exercise and Active Living, Victoria University