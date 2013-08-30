Clinical Examination - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780729541473, 9780729581479

Clinical Examination

7th Edition

A Systematic Guide to Physical Diagnosis

Authors: Nicholas Talley Simon O’Connor
eBook ISBN: 9780729581479
eBook ISBN: 9780729582322
Paperback ISBN: 9780729541954
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th August 2013
Page Count: 624
Description

A bestselling title for over 25 years, the updated seventh edition of Talley and O’Connor’s Clinical Examination is an essential read for all student clinicians.

Fully updated with the latest clinical data, including specially commissioned research, Clinical Examination addresses the core principles and clinical skills that underpin diagnosis for safe, effective medical practice.

Clinical Examination: A systematic guide to physical diagnosis, 7th edition breaks down each body system into a logical framework focusing on the history, clinical examination and correlation between physical signs and disease for each system. Helping students to navigate from first impressions through to the end of consultation, the text provides a patient-centred, evidence-based approach, making it the definitive resource for anyone embarking upon a medical career.

Key Features

Building on the strengths of previous editions, Clinical Examination 7th edition, includes StudentConsult with access to:

  • Full eBook
  • 4 additional chapters:
    - The Paediatric History and Examination
    - The Neonatal History and Examination
    - The Gynaecological History and Examination
    - The Obstetric History and Examination
  • OSCE-based scenario videos to assist with examination preparation
  • ECG case studies
  • Imaging library (X-rays, MRIs and CT scans)
  • 390 MCQs

Table of Contents

Section 1 The general principles of history-taking and examination

Chapter 1 The general principles of history-taking

Chapter 2 Advanced history -aking

Chapter 3 The general principles of physical examination

Section 2 The cardiovascular system

Chapter 4 The cardiovascular history

Chapter 5 The cardiac examination

Chapter 6 The lower limb examination and peripheral vascular disease

Chapter 7 Correlation of physical signs and cardiovascular disease

Chapter 8 A summary of the cardiovascular examination and extending the cardiovascular examination

Section 3 The respiratory system

Chapter 9 The respiratory history

Chapter 10 The respiratory examination

Chapter 11 Correlation of physical signs and respiratory disease

Chapter 12 A summary of the respiratory examination and extending the respiratory examination

Section 4 The gastrointestinal system

Chapter 13 The gastrointestinal history

Chapter 14 The gastrointestinal examination

Chapter 15 Correlation of physical signs and gastrointestinal disease

Chapter 16 A summary of the gastrointestinal examination and extending the gastrointestinal examination

Section 5 The genitourinary system

Chapter 17 The genitourinary history

Chapter 18 The genitourinary examination

Chapter 19 The genitourinary tests and scans, summary of the renal examination

Section 6 The haematological system

Chapter 20 The haematological history

Chapter 21 The haematological examination

Chapter 22 A summary of the haematological examination and extending the haematological examination

Section 7 The rheumatological system

Chapter 23 The rheumatological history

Chapter 24 The rheumatological examination

Chapter 25 Correlation of physical signs and rheumatological disease

Chapter 26 A summary of the rheumatological examination and extending the rheumatological examination

Section 8 The endocrine system

Chapter 27 The endocrine history

Chapter 28 The endocrine examination

Chapter 29 Correlation of physical signs and endocrine disease

Chapter 30 A summary of the endocrine examination and extending the endocrine examination

Section 9 The nervous system

Chapter 31 The neurological history

Chapter 32 The neurological examination: the cranial nerves

Chapter 33 The neurological examination: speech and higher centres

Chapter 34 The neurological examination: the peripheral nervous system

Chapter 35 Correlation of physical signs and neurological syndromes and disease

Chapter 36 A summary of the neurological examination and extending the neurological examination

Chapter 37 The psychiatric history and mental health examination

Section 10 Specialty examinations

Chapter 38 The eyes, ears, nose and throat

Chapter 39 The breasts

Chapter 40 The skin, nails and lumps

Chapter 41 A system for the infectious diseases examination

Chapter 42 Assessment of the geriatric patient

Chapter 43 The acutely ill patient

Chapter 44 Assessment of death

Appendix I Writing and presenting the history and physical examination

Appendix II A suggested method for a rapid screening physical examination

Appendix III The pre-anaesthetic medical examination (PAME)

Index

About the Author

Nicholas Talley

Nicholas J Talley, MD (NSW), PhD (Syd), MMedSci (Clin Epi)(Newc.), FAHMS, FRACP, FAFPHM, FRCP (Lond. & Edin.), FACP , Pro Vice-Chancellor, Global Research, University of Newcastle, Australia Professor of Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medicine, University of Newcastle, Australia President, Royal Australasian College of Physicians Chair-Elect, Committee of Presidents of Medical Colleges (CPMC) Hon. Treasurer, Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, Australia Adjunct Professor and Consultant, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA Adjunct Professor, University of North Carolina, NC, USA Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Simon O’Connor

Simon O’Connor, FRACP DDU FCSANZ , Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia

