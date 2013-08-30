Clinical Examination
7th Edition
A Systematic Guide to Physical Diagnosis
Description
A bestselling title for over 25 years, the updated seventh edition of Talley and O’Connor’s Clinical Examination is an essential read for all student clinicians.
Fully updated with the latest clinical data, including specially commissioned research, Clinical Examination addresses the core principles and clinical skills that underpin diagnosis for safe, effective medical practice.
Clinical Examination: A systematic guide to physical diagnosis, 7th edition breaks down each body system into a logical framework focusing on the history, clinical examination and correlation between physical signs and disease for each system. Helping students to navigate from first impressions through to the end of consultation, the text provides a patient-centred, evidence-based approach, making it the definitive resource for anyone embarking upon a medical career.
Key Features
Building on the strengths of previous editions, Clinical Examination 7th edition, includes StudentConsult with access to:
- The Paediatric History and Examination
- The Neonatal History and Examination
- The Gynaecological History and Examination
- The Obstetric History and Examination
Table of Contents
Section 1 The general principles of history-taking and examination
Chapter 1 The general principles of history-taking
Chapter 2 Advanced history -aking
Chapter 3 The general principles of physical examination
Section 2 The cardiovascular system
Chapter 4 The cardiovascular history
Chapter 5 The cardiac examination
Chapter 6 The lower limb examination and peripheral vascular disease
Chapter 7 Correlation of physical signs and cardiovascular disease
Chapter 8 A summary of the cardiovascular examination and extending the cardiovascular examination
Section 3 The respiratory system
Chapter 9 The respiratory history
Chapter 10 The respiratory examination
Chapter 11 Correlation of physical signs and respiratory disease
Chapter 12 A summary of the respiratory examination and extending the respiratory examination
Section 4 The gastrointestinal system
Chapter 13 The gastrointestinal history
Chapter 14 The gastrointestinal examination
Chapter 15 Correlation of physical signs and gastrointestinal disease
Chapter 16 A summary of the gastrointestinal examination and extending the gastrointestinal examination
Section 5 The genitourinary system
Chapter 17 The genitourinary history
Chapter 18 The genitourinary examination
Chapter 19 The genitourinary tests and scans, summary of the renal examination
Section 6 The haematological system
Chapter 20 The haematological history
Chapter 21 The haematological examination
Chapter 22 A summary of the haematological examination and extending the haematological examination
Section 7 The rheumatological system
Chapter 23 The rheumatological history
Chapter 24 The rheumatological examination
Chapter 25 Correlation of physical signs and rheumatological disease
Chapter 26 A summary of the rheumatological examination and extending the rheumatological examination
Section 8 The endocrine system
Chapter 27 The endocrine history
Chapter 28 The endocrine examination
Chapter 29 Correlation of physical signs and endocrine disease
Chapter 30 A summary of the endocrine examination and extending the endocrine examination
Section 9 The nervous system
Chapter 31 The neurological history
Chapter 32 The neurological examination: the cranial nerves
Chapter 33 The neurological examination: speech and higher centres
Chapter 34 The neurological examination: the peripheral nervous system
Chapter 35 Correlation of physical signs and neurological syndromes and disease
Chapter 36 A summary of the neurological examination and extending the neurological examination
Chapter 37 The psychiatric history and mental health examination
Section 10 Specialty examinations
Chapter 38 The eyes, ears, nose and throat
Chapter 39 The breasts
Chapter 40 The skin, nails and lumps
Chapter 41 A system for the infectious diseases examination
Chapter 42 Assessment of the geriatric patient
Chapter 43 The acutely ill patient
Chapter 44 Assessment of death
Appendix I Writing and presenting the history and physical examination
Appendix II A suggested method for a rapid screening physical examination
Appendix III The pre-anaesthetic medical examination (PAME)
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2014
- Published:
- 30th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581479
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582322
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541954
About the Author
Nicholas Talley
Nicholas J Talley, MD (NSW), PhD (Syd), MMedSci (Clin Epi)(Newc.), FAHMS, FRACP, FAFPHM, FRCP (Lond. & Edin.), FACP , Pro Vice-Chancellor, Global Research, University of Newcastle, Australia Professor of Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medicine, University of Newcastle, Australia President, Royal Australasian College of Physicians Chair-Elect, Committee of Presidents of Medical Colleges (CPMC) Hon. Treasurer, Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, Australia Adjunct Professor and Consultant, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA Adjunct Professor, University of North Carolina, NC, USA Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden
Affiliations and Expertise
Simon O’Connor
Simon O’Connor, FRACP DDU FCSANZ , Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
