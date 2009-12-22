Clinical Examination
6th Edition
A Systematic Guide to Physical Diagnosis
Description
The sixth edition of Clinical Examination continues to serve all medical trainees with a clear explanation of history taking and clinical examination. Set out systematically, this best selling textbook has comprehensive coverage of the skills necessary for clinically evaluating patients. Thoroughly evidence based and referenced, in full colour with superior artwork and design, the book comes with free and complete access to Student Consult.
Key Features
- Student Consult - full online access
- full colour with superior artwork and design
- evidence-based
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 The general principles of history taking
Chapter 2 Advanced history taking
Chapter 3 The general principles of physical examination
Chapter 4 The cardiovascular system
Chapter 5 The respiratory system
Chapter 6 The gastrointestinal system
Chapter 7 The genitourinary system
Chapter 8 The haematological system
Chapter 9 The rheumatological system
Chapter 10 The endocrine system
Chapter 11 The nervous system
Chapter 12 The psychiatric history and mental state examination
Chapter 13 The ears, eyes, nose and throat
Chapter 14 The breasts
Chapter 15 The skin, nails, and lumps
Chapter 16 A system for the infectious diseases examination
Appendix I Writing and presenting the history and physical examination
Appendix II A suggested method for a rapid screening physical examination
Appendix III The pre-anaesthetic medical examination (PAME)
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 22nd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579056
About the Author
Simon O’Connor
Simon O’Connor, FRACP DDU FCSANZ , Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia