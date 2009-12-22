Clinical Examination - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780729539050, 9780729579056

Clinical Examination

6th Edition

A Systematic Guide to Physical Diagnosis

Authors: Simon O’Connor
eBook ISBN: 9780729579056
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 22nd December 2009
Page Count: 480
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The sixth edition of Clinical Examination continues to serve all medical trainees with a clear explanation of history taking and clinical examination. Set out systematically, this best selling textbook has comprehensive coverage of the skills necessary for clinically evaluating patients. Thoroughly evidence based and referenced, in full colour with superior artwork and design, the book comes with free and complete access to Student Consult.

Key Features

  • Student Consult - full online access
  • full colour with superior artwork and design
  • evidence-based

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 The general principles of history taking

Chapter 2 Advanced history taking

Chapter 3 The general principles of physical examination

Chapter 4 The cardiovascular system

Chapter 5 The respiratory system

Chapter 6 The gastrointestinal system

Chapter 7 The genitourinary system

Chapter 8 The haematological system

Chapter 9 The rheumatological system

Chapter 10 The endocrine system

Chapter 11 The nervous system

Chapter 12 The psychiatric history and mental state examination

Chapter 13 The ears, eyes, nose and throat

Chapter 14 The breasts

Chapter 15 The skin, nails, and lumps

Chapter 16 A system for the infectious diseases examination

Appendix I Writing and presenting the history and physical examination

Appendix II A suggested method for a rapid screening physical examination

Appendix III The pre-anaesthetic medical examination (PAME)

Index

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729579056

About the Author

Simon O’Connor

Simon O’Connor, FRACP DDU FCSANZ , Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.