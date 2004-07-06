Clinical Examination of the Shoulder
1st Edition
Description
Practical, clinically focused, and highly illustrated, this new guide includes content not covered in any other book, presented in a user-friendly format. Part I introduces the concepts of subjective evaluation, observation/posture, related referral joint testing, neurovascular testing, palpation, and range of motion testing. Part II comprises the bulk of the text, covering the major shoulder tests that clinicians perform. Part III features supplemental tests used in the clinical setting. Finally, Part IV pulls all the information together by testing students and clinicians alike with a series of case studies. The reader will also find extensive, up-to-date references for further research or study.
Key Features
- The first text devoted solely to the musculoskeletal examination of the shoulder joint.
- Emphasizes research and objectivity, providing easy access to current research quantification of test procedure efficacy indication and clinical application.
- Contains an exhaustive review of examination and clinical tests, leading to a more accurate diagnosis and better course of care.
- Presents a combination of clinical tests, functional evaluation parameters, throwing and interval sport return/evaluation procedures, as well as seldom-presented closed chain tests, offering the practitioner a plethora of alternative tests.
- Highlights new tests for the shoulder, particularly in the area of labral and instability testing.
- Places a high degree of emphasis on documentation of test results, increasing the reader's objectivity of the shoulder exam process.
- Includes various combinations of patient presentation, emphasizing classic diagnoses and the combinations of test results from the evaluation procedures covered in the text. Case studies permit readers to test themselves and apply their knowledge to varied situations.
Table of Contents
Section I: General Overview
1. Introduction:
How to use this book
Definition of Objective Terms (PPV, NPV, Sensitivity Specificity etc)
Comparison of evaluation findings to surgical findings and other diagnostic tests
2. Subjective Evaluation:
Basis of Subjective Evaluation
Sport and Activity Specific Questioning
Baseball / throwing sports • Tennis • Golf • Swimming
3. Observation / Posture:
Observation
Posture
Scapular Evaluation
4. Related Referral Joint Testing:
Cervical Spine Clearing Tests
AC joint clearing
SC joint clearing
Elbow joint clearing
5. Neurovascular Testing:
Sensation – sensory evaluation
Map of dermatomes
Semmes Weinstein Kit
Strength – refer to chapter X
Reflexes – brief overview
Thoracic Outlet Testing:
Rayan & Rayan Research
6. Palpation:
Rotator Cuff Palpation based on Mackarey research
Palpation sequence
Indications based on palpation (Davies & DeCarlo, 1995)
7. Range of Motion Testing
Section II: Special Tests
8. Instability Testing
9. Impingement Testing
10. Labral Testing
11. Rotator Cuff Tests
12. Biceps Tests
Section III: Additional Shoulder Evaluation Techniques
13. Strength Testing
14. Subjective Rating Scales:
15. Analysis of Sport Technique:
Tennis / Overhead throwing model:
Section IV: Appendix and Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 6th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416065517
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721698076
About the Author
Todd Ellenbecker
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinic Director, Physiotherapy Associates, Scottsdale Sports Clinic, Scottsdale, National Director of Clinical Research, Physiotherapy Associates, AZ, USA