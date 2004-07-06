Clinical Examination of the Shoulder

Practical, clinically focused, and highly illustrated, this new guide includes content not covered in any other book, presented in a user-friendly format. Part I introduces the concepts of subjective evaluation, observation/posture, related referral joint testing, neurovascular testing, palpation, and range of motion testing. Part II comprises the bulk of the text, covering the major shoulder tests that clinicians perform. Part III features supplemental tests used in the clinical setting. Finally, Part IV pulls all the information together by testing students and clinicians alike with a series of case studies. The reader will also find extensive, up-to-date references for further research or study.