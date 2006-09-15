Clinical Examination in Ophthalmology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131203354, 9788131231661

Clinical Examination in Ophthalmology

1st Edition

Authors: P. K. Mukherjee
eBook ISBN: 9788131231661
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2006
Page Count: 390
Description

In a clear and systematic style, Clinical Examination in Cardiology explains the basic methods followed in ocular examination.

The book is specially designed for UG medical students as well as those pursuing more advanced PG courses on ophthalmology. Clinicians would also find it an extremely useful reference source.

Key Features

  • In-depth discussion of signs, symptoms and history taking.

  • Each chapter devoted to a specific system of the eye.

  • Highlights the applied anatomical and physiological principles underlining each procedure.

  • Text profusely illustrated through colour diagrams, flowcharts and clinical photographs.

  • Includes numerous practical tips and points useful in day-to-day clinical practice.

  • Presents a detailed exposition of the examination of

    • globe, cornea and sclera

    • eyes with abnormal intraocular tension

    • cases of squint

    • orbit and ocular imaging, and

    • retina and macula.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Symptomatology and History Taking 1

Chapter 2 Examination of Vision and Recording of Visual Acuity 14

Chapter 3 Examination of Eyes Under Diffuse Light 37

Chapter 4 Examination of Eyes Under Focal Illumination 42

Chapter 5 Examination of the Lid 49

Chapter 6 Evaluation of a Case of Ptosis 65

Chapter 7 Examination of the Lacrimal System 74

Chapter 8 Examination of the Conjunctiva 81

Chapter 9 Examination of the Globe, Cornea and Sclera 100

Chapter 10 Evaluation of an Eye with Disorder of Tear Film 127

Chapter 11 Examination of Anterior Chamber 134

Chapter 12 Examination of Iris, Ciliary Body and Choroid 141

Chapter 13 Examination of Lens and Evaluation of an Eye for Lens Extraction 158

Chapter 14 Measurement of Intraocular Tension 173

Chapter 15 Examination of Eyes with Abnormal Intraocular Tension 180

Chapter 16 Examination of the Eyes Requiring Optical Correction 213

Chapter 17 Examination of a Case of Squint 232

Chapter 18 Neurological Examination of the Pupil 278

Chapter 19 Examination of the Orbit and Radiology of Ophthalmic Interest 285

Chapter 20 Examination of Retina and Macula 309

Chapter 21 Examination of Vitreous 343

Chapter 22 Examination of the Optic Nerve and the Visual Pathway 349

Chapter 23 Examination of Eyes in Paediatric Age 365

About the Author

P. K. Mukherjee

