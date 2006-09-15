Clinical Examination in Ophthalmology
1st Edition
Description
In a clear and systematic style, Clinical Examination in Cardiology explains the basic methods followed in ocular examination.
The book is specially designed for UG medical students as well as those pursuing more advanced PG courses on ophthalmology. Clinicians would also find it an extremely useful reference source.
Key Features
- In-depth discussion of signs, symptoms and history taking.
- Each chapter devoted to a specific system of the eye.
- Highlights the applied anatomical and physiological principles underlining each procedure.
- Text profusely illustrated through colour diagrams, flowcharts and clinical photographs.
- Includes numerous practical tips and points useful in day-to-day clinical practice.
- Presents a detailed exposition of the examination of
- globe, cornea and sclera
- eyes with abnormal intraocular tension
- cases of squint
- orbit and ocular imaging, and
- retina and macula.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Symptomatology and History Taking 1
Chapter 2 Examination of Vision and Recording of Visual Acuity 14
Chapter 3 Examination of Eyes Under Diffuse Light 37
Chapter 4 Examination of Eyes Under Focal Illumination 42
Chapter 5 Examination of the Lid 49
Chapter 6 Evaluation of a Case of Ptosis 65
Chapter 7 Examination of the Lacrimal System 74
Chapter 8 Examination of the Conjunctiva 81
Chapter 9 Examination of the Globe, Cornea and Sclera 100
Chapter 10 Evaluation of an Eye with Disorder of Tear Film 127
Chapter 11 Examination of Anterior Chamber 134
Chapter 12 Examination of Iris, Ciliary Body and Choroid 141
Chapter 13 Examination of Lens and Evaluation of an Eye for Lens Extraction 158
Chapter 14 Measurement of Intraocular Tension 173
Chapter 15 Examination of Eyes with Abnormal Intraocular Tension 180
Chapter 16 Examination of the Eyes Requiring Optical Correction 213
Chapter 17 Examination of a Case of Squint 232
Chapter 18 Neurological Examination of the Pupil 278
Chapter 19 Examination of the Orbit and Radiology of Ophthalmic Interest 285
Chapter 20 Examination of Retina and Macula 309
Chapter 21 Examination of Vitreous 343
Chapter 22 Examination of the Optic Nerve and the Visual Pathway 349
Chapter 23 Examination of Eyes in Paediatric Age 365
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2006
- Published:
- 15th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131231661