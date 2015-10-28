From the authors that brought you the bestselling Clinical Examination comes Talley and O'Connor's Clinical Examination Essentials, 4th Edition

Clinical Examination Essentials 4e provides an introduction to the essential skills required to successfully pass your clinical exams.This text equips medical students with the confidence to assess patients by acquiring a detailed patient history and conducting a thorough physical examination.

The chapters are systematic and provide a thorough overview following by some examples of how to use learned skills in practice- both in the healthcare setting and in examinations.

If you are looking to further develop your history taking and examination technique, Clinical Examination: A Systematic Guide to Physical Diagnosis provides greater detail (and more jokes) for senior students and graduates.