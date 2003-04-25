Clinical Examination E-Book - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723435846

Clinical Examination E-Book

3rd Edition

Authors: Owen Epstein G. Perkin John Cookson David de Bono
eBook ISBN: 9780723435846
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 25th April 2003
Description

The third edition of CLINICAL EXAMINATION provides a clear, practical and above all, superbly illustrated guide to all aspects of history taking and patient examination. Designed to be accessible both to medical students just starting their clinical attachments and to more experienced readers, the clear writing style, the innovative use of clinical photographs and the explanatory artworks combine to explain and clarify the concepts and skills necessary to take a history and perform an examination. The text is organised by body system, with each chapter structured the same way: firstly, underlying structure and function; secondly, signs, symptoms and abnormalities; thirdly, patient examination.

Key Features

  • "Icon boxes" highlight suggested questions to ask the patient · primary disorders associated with each body region and their causes · sample case histories · implications for emergency situations · implications for elderly patients · risk factors · and key points.
  • Color photographs depict clinical manifestations as they present in real life.
  • Color diagrams illustrate underlying structure and function and demonstrate examination techniques.

English
© Mosby Ltd. 2003
Mosby Ltd.
9780723435846

About the Author

Owen Epstein

Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Royal Free Hospital NHS Trust, London, UK

G. Perkin

Consultant Neurologist, Charing Cross and HIllingdon Hospitals, London, UK Emeritus Consultant Neurologist, Charing Cross and HIllingdon Hospitals, London, UK

John Cookson

Dean of the Undergraduate School, Hull and York Medical School, University of York, York, UK

David de Bono

University of Leicester British Heart Foundation; Glenfield General Hospital, Leicester, UK

