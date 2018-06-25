Clinical Environmental Medicine

Section I: Introduction to Environmental Medicine

1. The Science of Environmental Medicine

2. Oxidative Damage and Inflammation

3. Food Pollution

4. Water Pollution

5. Indoor Air Pollution

6. Outdoor Air Pollution

7. Health and Beauty Products

8. Drugs

Section II: The Toxicants

Metals

9. Arsenic

10. Cadmium

11. Hexavalent Chromium

12. Cobalt

13. Lead

14. Mercury

15. Other Metals

Inorganic Chemicals

16. Fluoride

Solvents

17. Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene, Xylenes (BTEX)

18. Chlorinated Solvents

19. Styrene

Pesticides

20. Organochlorine Pesticides

21. Organophosphate Pesticides

22. Pyrethroid Pesticides

Herbicides

23. Glyphosate and Petroleum Distallates

24. Chlorophenoxy Herbicides

Plasticizers

25. Bisphenol A

26. Phthalates

Other Persistants

27. Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers

28. Polychlorinated Biphenyls

29. Perflourocarbons

Preservatives

30. Parabens and Other Preservatives

Airborne

31. Mold and Water-Damaged Building Toxicity

32. Ozone

33. Particulate Matter and Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

34. Sulfur and Nitrogen Oxides

Endogenous

35. Endotoxicity

Toxins of Choice

36. Alcohol

37. Marijuana

38. High Fructose Corn Syrup

39. Salt

40. Smoking

41. Wheat

Section III: Systemic Effects of Toxins

42. Neurotoxicity

43. Immunotoxicity

44. Endocrine Toxicity

45. Mitochondrial Toxicity

46. Respiratory Toxicity

47. Cardiovascular Toxicity

48. Musculoskeletal Toxicity

49. Liver Toxicity

50. Renal Toxicity

51. Cancer

Section IV: Assessment of Toxic Load

52. Assessment

53. Laboratory Assessment of Toxicant Levels

54. Conventional Laboratory Tests to Assess Toxic Load

55. 8-Hydroxy-2′-deoxyguanosine and Other Nucleoside Metabolites

Section V: Biotransformation and Excretion

56. Normal Biotransformation

57. Lung Excretion

58. Hair Excretion

59. Breast Milk Excretion

Section VI: Therapeutics

60. Avoidance

61. Sauna

62. Gastrointestinal and Renal Elimination

63. Microbiome

64. Chelation (Oral and IV)

65. Nutritional Supplementation for Environmental Toxins and Toxicants