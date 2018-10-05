Clinical Electroencephalography
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Videos and Case Studies
1 Electroencephalography: A Historical Perspective
History of Epilepsy
Scientific Thinking
Biological Electricity
Spontaneous Activity from Animal Brain
Synthesis of Clinical and Experimental Studies
Cellular Anatomy – Neuron Doctrine
Experimental EEG
Human EEG
Digital EEG
2 Technical Aspects of EEG Recording and Reporting
EEG Recording
EEG Machine
Electrodes
Scalp Electrodes
Subdermal Electrodes
Clip Electrodes
Nasopharyngeal Electrode
Sphenoidal Electrode
Tympanic Electrode
Depth Electrodes
Cortical Electrode
Subdural Electrodes
Epidural Electrodes
Electrode Connection
Electrode Placement
Analogue EEG
Amplifiers
EEG Filters
Ancillary EEG Controls
Individual Channel Control
Calibration Signal
Electrode Test Switch
Baseline Adjustment
Sensitivity Adjustment
Event Marker
Trace Restore
Output and Input Jacks
Writing System
Paper Transport
Electrical Safety
Derivation and Montage
Derivations
Montages
Referential Montages
Bipolar Montages
Laplacian Montage
Selection of Montages
Display Conventions
Focus Localisation
Calibration of EEG Machine
Calibration Checks in Conventional EEG Machine
Routine Calibration
Biocalibration
Digital EEG Machine
Amplifier
EEG Recording
Preparation
Activation Procedures
Hyperventilation
Intermittent Photic Stimulation
Sleep as an Activation Procedure
Special Forms of Stimulus
Drug Activation
Drug Suppression Test
EEG Reporting
Frequency of Waveforms
Reactivity
3 Normal Electroencephalogram
Awake EEG
Alpha Rhythm
Beta Rhythm
Theta Rhythm
Miscellaneous Waveforms
Mu Rhythm
Lambda Rhythm
Sleep EEG
Drowsiness (Stage N1 Sleep)
Light Sleep (Stage N2)
Deep Sleep (Stage N3)
Very Deep Sleep (Stage IV NREM of R&K or Stage N3 of AASM)
REM Sleep (Stage R)
Arousal From Sleep
Normal EEG in Newborn
EEG Landmarks in Neonates
Continuity
Hemispheric Synchrony
Beta–Delta Complexes
Temporal Theta Bursts
Frontal Sharp Waves
Reactivity to Stimulus
Differentiation Between Sleep and Awake EEG
Patterns of Questionable Significance
Features of Abnormality in EEG of Premature and Term Infants
EEG of Infants (2–12 Months)
EEG in Awake Stage
EEG Characteristics in Sleep
Non-REM Sleep
REM Sleep
EEG in Early Childhood
EEG in 12–36 Months
EEG in Preschool Age (3–5 Years)
EEG of Older Children (6–12 Years)
EEG in Adolescents (13–20 Years)
EEG in Old Age
4 Artefacts and Benign EEG Variants
Artefacts
Mechanical Artefacts
Environmental Electrical Interference
Instrumental Artefacts
Intravenous Drip Artefact
Respirator Artefact
Biological Artefacts
Eye Movement Artefacts
Cardiac and Respiratory Artefacts
Pulse Artefacts
Muscle Artefact
Glossokinetic Artefact
Movement Artefacts
Cutaneous Artefacts
Miscellaneous Artefacts
Benign EEG Variants
Rhythmic Activities
Rhythmic Temporal Theta Burst of Drowsiness or Psychomotor Variant Pattern
Subclinical Rhythmic Theta Discharges in Adults
Midline Theta Rhythm
Frontal Arousal Rhythm
Benign Epileptiform Variants
14–6 Hz Positive Bursts
Small Sharp Spikes
6 Hz Spike and Wave
Wicket Spikes
5 Epileptiform and Nonepileptiform Paroxysmal EEG Abnormalities
Interictal Epileptiform Paroxysmal Patterns
Spike
Sharp Waves
Polyspikes or Multiple Spikes
Runs of Rapid Spikes
Small Sharp Spikes
Spike and Slow Wave Complexes
Ictal Paroxysmal Patterns
Hypsarrhythmia
Periodic and Quasiperiodic Discharges
Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE)
Periodic Discharges in Creutzfeldt–Jakob Disease
Periodic Discharges in Herpes Simplex Encephalitis
Periodic Discharges in Acute Cerebral Anoxia
Periodic Lateralised Epileptiform
Discharges
Nonepileptiform Paroxysmal EEG Abnormalities
Differentiation of Epileptiform Discharges From Nonepileptiform Benign Transients
Significance of Epileptiform Discharges
6 Electroencephalography in Epilepsy
Mechanism of Seizures
Initiation and Propagation
Neurotransmitters
Spread
Synchronisation
Seizure Termination
Epileptogenesis
Kindling
Mirror Focus
Genetic Susceptibility
Seizure Classification
Generalised Seizures
Generalised Tonic–Clonic Seizures
Atonic Seizures
Myoclonic Seizures
Absence Seizures (Petit Mal
Focal Seizure with Intact Awareness/Simple Partial Seizures
Focal Motor Seizure (Rolandic Motor Seizures)
Adversive or Versive or Ipsiversive or Contraversive Seizures
Scan to play (Video 1) Adversive seizure
Ictal Paralysis (Somatic Inhibitory Seizures)
Aphasic and Phonatory Seizures
Focal (Partial) Sensory Seizure
Visual, Auditory and Gustatory Seizures
Focal Seizure with Impaired Awareness/Complex Partial Seizures
Seizures Originating From Various Locations
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
Frontal Lobe Epilepsy
Parietal Lobe Seizures
Occipital Lobe Seizure
Reflex Epilepsy
Photosensitivity and Television Epilepsy
Hot Water Epilepsy
Overview of Use of EEG in the Diagnosis of Epilepsies
7 Electroencephalography in Paediatric Practice
Technical Aspects
Normal Variation in EEG
EEG in Neonates
Abnormal Neonatal EEG
Abnormalities in Background Activity
Abnormalities in EEG Maturation
Ictal and Interictal EEG Discharge in Neonate
Assessment of Prognosis
Focal Abnormalities
Neonatal Seizures and Syndromes
Catastrophic Neonatal Epilepsy
Benign Neonatal Epilepsy Syndromes
Infantile Seizures and Epilepsy Syndromes
EEG Ictal Correlate
Infantile Epilepsy Syndromes
Scan to play (Video 2) Head drop in apatient with West syndrome
Benign and Malignant Epileptic Syndromes of Childhood
Benign Epilepsies of Childhood
Benign Partial Epilepsy of Childhood with Centrotemporal Spike (Benign Rolandic Epilepsy)
Benign Focal Epilepsy of Childhood\ with Occipital Spikes (Panayiotopoulos Syndrome)
Intermediate Syndromes Between Benign and Catastrophic Childhood Epilepsies
Childhood Absence Epilepsy
Other Absence Epilepsies
Cryptogenic Partial Seizures Starting in Childhood
Generalised Epilepsy with Febrile Seizure Plus (GEFS)
Catastrophic Epilepsies of Childhood
Continuous Spike Wave in Slow Sleep (CSWSS)
Landau–Kleffner Syndrome
Lennox–Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)
Scan to play (Video 3A and B) Multiple types of seizures
Myoclonic Astatic Epilepsy/Myoclonic Atonic Epilepsy/Doose Syndrome
Adolescent Seizures and Epilepsy Syndromes
Idiopathic (GENETIC) Generalised Epilepsy (GGE)
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
Generalised Epilepsy on Awakening (GTCSA)
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy
Progressive Myoclonic Epilepsy
Unverricht–Lundborg Disease (Baltic Myoclonus)
Lafora Body Disease
Myoclonic Epilepsy with Ragged Red Fibres (MERRF)
Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis (NCL)
Medial Temporal Lobe Epilepsy (MTLE)
Febrile Convulsions
Recommendation of Treatment of Febrile Convulsion
Nonepileptic Events in Children
Sandifer Syndrome
Benign Neonatal Myoclonus
Benign Myoclonus of Infancy
Shuddering Attacks
Spasmus Nutans
8 Electroencephalography in Status Epilepticus
Evolution of Definition of Status Epilepticus
Classification of Status Epilepticus
Generalised Convulsive Status Epilepticus
Diagnosis
Myoclonic Status Epilepticus
Simple Partial (FOCAL) Status Epilepticus and Epilepsia Partialis Continua
Nonconvulsive Status Epilepticus
Complex Partial Status Epilepticus (Focal SE with Impaired Consciousness)
Absence Status Epilepticus
Drug-Induced Nonconvulsive Status Epilepticus
Electrical Se and Slow Wave Sleep
EEG Monitoring During Status Epilepticus
Prognostic Value of EEG in SE
9 Electroencephalography in Brain Tumours and Focal Brain Lesions
Abnormal Background Rhythm
Arrhythmic Delta Activity
Intermittent Rhythmic Slow Activity
Epileptiform Activity
Periodic Lateralised Epileptiform Discharges
Nonlocalising Abnormality
Role of Activation Procedures
EEG Changes in Brain Tumours
Cerebrovascular Diseases
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Headache
Migraine and Epilepsy
10 Electroencephalography in Central Nervous System Infections and Infestations
Viral Infections
Herpes Simplex Encephalitis
Enterovirus Encephalitis
Arbovirus Encephalitis
Dengue Virus Infection
HIV Infection
Congenital Rubella Encephalitis
Progressive Rubella Encephalitis
Congenital Cytomegalovirus Disease
Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis
Scan to play (Video 4) Myoclonic jerks
Creutzfeldt–Jakob Disease
Scan to play (Video 5) Myoclonic jerks
Rasmussen Encephalitis
Scan to play (Video 6) Epilepsia partialis continua
Bacterial Infections
Scrub Typhus
Tuberculous Meningitis
Neurosyphilis
Brain Abscess
Parasitic Infections
Cysticercosis and Echinococcosis
Toxoplasmosis
African Trypanosomiasis
Cerebral Malaria
Prenatal Infections
Autoimmune Encephalitis
11 Electroencephalography in Dementia and Degenerative Diseases
EEG in Delirium and Dementia
Acute Confusional State or Delirium
Dementia
Alzheimer Disease
Diffuse Lewy Body Disease
Frontotemporal Dementia
Multi-Infarct Dementia (MID)
Huntington Disease
Parkinson Disease
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
AIDS Dementia Complex
Alcoholic Dementia
Pseudodementia
EEG in Progressive Metabolic Degenerative and Hereditary Encephalopathies
Lysosomal Storage Disease
GM2 Gangliosidosis
GM1 Gangliosidosis
Gaucher Disease
Farber Disease
Leucodystrophies
Schilder Disease
Mucopolysaccharidosis
Peroxisomal Disorders
Adrenoleukodystrophy
Zellweger Syndrome
Progressive Familial Myoclonic Epilepsies
Phacomatosis
Tuberous Sclerosis
Sturge–Weber Syndrome
Incontinentia Pigmenti
12 Electroencephalography in Metabolic Disorders
Hepatic Encephalopathy
Reye Syndrome
Wilson Disease
Renal Diseases
Electrolyte Imbalance
Glucose Metabolism
Endocrinopathies
Vitamin-Deficiency Syndromes
Postsurgical Encephalopathies
Hypothermia
13 Electroencephalography in Coma and Brain Death
Pathophysiology of Coma
EEG Evaluation of Coma
EEG Abnormalities in Coma
Alternating Pattern
Continuous High-Voltage Delta Activity
Periodic Pattern
Periodic Spikes
Epileptiform Activities
Low-Voltage Slow Unreactive EEG
Unilateral, Lateralised or Focal Changes
Triphasic Waves
Sleep Pattern in Coma
Alpha Pattern Coma
Anoxia and Anoxic Coma
EEG Changes in Anoxia and Anoxic Coma
Brain Death and Criteria for Diagnosis
Complicating Condition
EEG in Brain Death
Role of EEG in Brain Death
14 Electroencephalography in Psychiatric Diseases
Reason for EEG Referral
Schizophrenia and Other
Psychotic Disorders
Mood Disorders
Anxiety Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders
Somatoform Disorders
Dissociative Disorders
Sexual and General
Identity Disorders
Eating Disorders
Nonclassifiable Impulse Control Disorders
Personality Disorders
EEG in Pervasive Developmental Disorders
Conduct Disorders
Tourette Syndrome
Delirium and Cognitive Disorders
Substance-Related Disorders
Barbiturates
Antipsychotic Drugs
Antidepressants
CNS Stimulants
Antiepileptic Drugs
15 Electroencephalography in Obstetric Disorders
Effects of Pregnancy on Epilepsy
Metabolic Changes
Stress and Anxiety
Preeclampsia and Eclampsia
Stroke Related To Pregnancy and Puerperium
Status Epilepticus in Pregnancy
16 Presurgical Evaluation of Epilepsy
Introduction
Defining Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
Surgically Remediable Epilepsy Syndromes
Concept of Presurgical Evaluation
Comprehensive Epilepsy Care Facility
Process of Presurgical Evaluation
Clinical Evaluation
Long-Term Video EEG Monitoring
Scan to play (Video 7: Case 1) Semiology of classical left mesial temporal lobe seizure
Scan to play (Video 8: Case 2) Asymmetrical tonic seizure of left mesial frontal (supplementary motor area) origin
Scan to play (Video 9: Case 3) Bilateral tonic seizure of left mesial frontal origin
Scan to play (Video 10: Case 4) Extratemporal seizure of uncertain lateralization and localization
Structural Imaging
Functional MRI and Simultaneous
EEG–Functional MRI
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography and Positron Emission Tomography
Magnetoencephalography and Magnetic Source Imaging
EEG Source Imaging
Neuropsychological Evaluation and Wada Test
Intracranial Monitoring
Presurgical Evaluation in Resource-Poor Settings
Conclusions
17 Overview of EEG: Use and Abuse
Diagnosis of Epilepsy
Diagnostic Specificity
EEG in Differential Diagnosis of Seizures
Scan to play (Video 11) Semiology of psychogenic nonepileptic seizure induced by suggestion
EEG in Special Situations
Severity of Epilepsy and Assessment of Therapy
EEG in Drug Withdrawal
Presurgical Evaluation
Febrile Convulsions
Psychiatric Disorder
Transient Cognitive Impairment (TCI) During Epileptiform Discharges
Driving and Flying
18 Laboratory Evaluation of Sleep Disorders
Introduction
Development of Polysomnography
Anatomy and Physiology of Sleep
Polysomnography
Sleep Staging
Sleep Architecture (Hypnogram)
Physiological Assessment
Respiratory Scoring
Periodic Limb Movement Scoring
Additional Recordings
Indication of PSG
Artefacts and Pitfalls of PSG
Running the Test
Additional Sleep Studies
Multiple Sleep Latency Test
Maintenance of Wakefulness Test
Suggested Immobilisation Test
Actigraphy
Clinical Application of Sleep Medicine
Narcolepsy and Hypersomnia
Parasomnias
Scan to play (Video 12) REM sleep behavioural disorder
Apnoea–Hypopnoea Syndrome
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Movement Disorders
Periodic Limb Movement in Sleep and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Neurodegenerative Disorders
Neuromuscular Disease
Epilepsy and Sleep
Sleep and Comorbid Neurological Disorders
Headache and Sleep
Index
