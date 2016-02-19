Clinical Electroencephalography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167688, 9781483195162

Clinical Electroencephalography

1st Edition

Authors: L. G. Kiloh J. W. Osselton
eBook ISBN: 9781483195162
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 146
Description

Clinical Electroencephalography provides an appraisal of the value of electroencephalography in clinical medicine and a brief exposition of its techniques. The book provides chapters that discuss the recording techniques of electroencephalography; the normal adult EEG; applications of EEG to certain diseases such as epilepsy, cerebral tumors, head injuries and vascular lesions; and the value and limitations of electroencephalography. Physicians, nurses, and medical technicians will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

1 Recording Techniques

2 Normal Findings

3 Epilepsy

4 Space-Occupying Lesions

5 Head Injuries And Vascular Lesions

6 Infective and Non-Infective Encephalopathies

7 Psychiatry

8 The Value and Limitations of Electroencephalography

Index




Details

146
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1961
Butterworth-Heinemann
9781483195162

About the Author

L. G. Kiloh

J. W. Osselton

