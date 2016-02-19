Clinical Electroencephalography
1st Edition
Authors: L. G. Kiloh J. W. Osselton
eBook ISBN: 9781483195162
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 146
Description
Clinical Electroencephalography provides an appraisal of the value of electroencephalography in clinical medicine and a brief exposition of its techniques. The book provides chapters that discuss the recording techniques of electroencephalography; the normal adult EEG; applications of EEG to certain diseases such as epilepsy, cerebral tumors, head injuries and vascular lesions; and the value and limitations of electroencephalography. Physicians, nurses, and medical technicians will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Preface
1 Recording Techniques
2 Normal Findings
3 Epilepsy
4 Space-Occupying Lesions
5 Head Injuries And Vascular Lesions
6 Infective and Non-Infective Encephalopathies
7 Psychiatry
8 The Value and Limitations of Electroencephalography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195162
About the Author
L. G. Kiloh
J. W. Osselton
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.