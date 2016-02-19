Clinical Electroencephalography
3rd Edition
Description
Clinical Electroencephalography is intended to serve as a guide to clinical practice, to provide critical evaluation of existing knowledge and the progress in clinical electroencephalography and to provide insights that may be helpful in the complex decision-making process that confronts the medical practitioner faced with an individual case with all its facets and ambiguities.
This book is organized into 11 chapters. Most of the contents of previous volumes were retained in this third edition. A chapter on special techniques was added to describe some of the more common applications of EEG outside routine laboratory recording. It also includes a discussion on sensory evoked potentials and overnight sleep, though they are rapidly becoming specialties in their own right. This book will be of interest to students, practicing clinicians and other medical professionals.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
1 Anatomy and Physiology of the Cerebral Cortex
Gross Anatomy of the Brain
Morphology of Neurones
Electrical Activity of Neurones
Architecture of the Cerebral Cortex
Connections of Cortical Cells
Regional Cortical Neurophysiology
The Thalamus
The Reticular Formation
2 The Neural Basis of the EEG
Neurophysiological Mechanisms
Development of Extracellular Potentials
Interpretation of Surface Potentials
3 Technology and Methodology
Apparatus
Operational Techniques
Descriptive Terminology
Extracerebral Potentials
4 Normal Findings
The Normal Adult EEG
Children
Hyperventilation
Photic Stimulation
Sleep
5 Epilepsy
Introduction
Primary Subcortical Epilepsy
Cortical Epilepsy
Secondary Subcortical Epilepsy
Epilepsy Arising from Numerous Areas in the Cerebral Cortex and Subcortical Structures
Status Epilepticus
Febrile Convulsions
Attacks of Epilepsy with Normal Electroencephalograms
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Tonic Fits
Syncopal Attacks
Breath-Holding Spells
6 Space-Occupying Lesions
Cerebral Tumors
Tuberous Sclerosis
Cerebral Abscess
Chronic Subdural Haematoma
Extradural Haematoma
Benign Intracranial Hypertension
7 Head Injuries and Vascular Lesions
Head Injury
Vascular Lesions
Cerebral Fat Embolism
8 Infective and Non-Infective Encephalopathies
Delirium and Coma
Sensory Deprivation
Acute Meningitis
Neurosyphilis
Acute Encephalitis
Subacute Viral Encephalopathies
Sphingolipidoses
Encephalopathies Due to Heavy Metal Poisoning
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Acute Porphyria
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Renal Disease and Uremia
Hepatic Encephalopathy
Anoxia
Water Balance—Electrolyte Disturbances
Vitamin Deficiencies
Endocrine Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis
Muscular Dystrophy
Parkinson's Disease
Hepatolenticular Degeneration
9 Psychiatry
Introduction
Personality
Disorders of Behavior and of Personality
Psychoneuroses
Headaches and Migraine
Affective Disorders
Schizophrenia
Dementia
Physical Treatments
Drugs
Mental Subnormality
10 Special Techniques
Sensory Evoked Potentials
Contingent Negative Variation
Overnight Sleep
Intensive Care Monitoring
Special Electrodes
11 The Value and Limitations of Electroencephalography
Limitations
Clinical Value
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192154