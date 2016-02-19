Clinical Electroencephalography is intended to serve as a guide to clinical practice, to provide critical evaluation of existing knowledge and the progress in clinical electroencephalography and to provide insights that may be helpful in the complex decision-making process that confronts the medical practitioner faced with an individual case with all its facets and ambiguities.

This book is organized into 11 chapters. Most of the contents of previous volumes were retained in this third edition. A chapter on special techniques was added to describe some of the more common applications of EEG outside routine laboratory recording. It also includes a discussion on sensory evoked potentials and overnight sleep, though they are rapidly becoming specialties in their own right. This book will be of interest to students, practicing clinicians and other medical professionals.