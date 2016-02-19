Clinical Electroencephalography - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780407136021, 9781483192154

Clinical Electroencephalography

3rd Edition

Authors: L. G. Kiloh A. J. McComas J. W. Osselton
eBook ISBN: 9781483192154
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 252
Description

Clinical Electroencephalography is intended to serve as a guide to clinical practice, to provide critical evaluation of existing knowledge and the progress in clinical electroencephalography and to provide insights that may be helpful in the complex decision-making process that confronts the medical practitioner faced with an individual case with all its facets and ambiguities.
This book is organized into 11 chapters. Most of the contents of previous volumes were retained in this third edition. A chapter on special techniques was added to describe some of the more common applications of EEG outside routine laboratory recording. It also includes a discussion on sensory evoked potentials and overnight sleep, though they are rapidly becoming specialties in their own right. This book will be of interest to students, practicing clinicians and other medical professionals.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction

1 Anatomy and Physiology of the Cerebral Cortex

Gross Anatomy of the Brain

Morphology of Neurones

Electrical Activity of Neurones

Architecture of the Cerebral Cortex

Connections of Cortical Cells

Regional Cortical Neurophysiology

The Thalamus

The Reticular Formation

2 The Neural Basis of the EEG

Neurophysiological Mechanisms

Development of Extracellular Potentials

Interpretation of Surface Potentials

3 Technology and Methodology

Apparatus

Operational Techniques

Descriptive Terminology

Extracerebral Potentials

4 Normal Findings

The Normal Adult EEG

Children

Hyperventilation

Photic Stimulation

Sleep

5 Epilepsy

Introduction

Primary Subcortical Epilepsy

Cortical Epilepsy

Secondary Subcortical Epilepsy

Epilepsy Arising from Numerous Areas in the Cerebral Cortex and Subcortical Structures

Status Epilepticus

Febrile Convulsions

Attacks of Epilepsy with Normal Electroencephalograms

Narcolepsy and Cataplexy

Tonic Fits

Syncopal Attacks

Breath-Holding Spells

6 Space-Occupying Lesions

Cerebral Tumors

Tuberous Sclerosis

Cerebral Abscess

Chronic Subdural Haematoma

Extradural Haematoma

Benign Intracranial Hypertension

7 Head Injuries and Vascular Lesions

Head Injury

Vascular Lesions

Cerebral Fat Embolism

8 Infective and Non-Infective Encephalopathies

Delirium and Coma

Sensory Deprivation

Acute Meningitis

Neurosyphilis

Acute Encephalitis

Subacute Viral Encephalopathies

Sphingolipidoses

Encephalopathies Due to Heavy Metal Poisoning

Hypertensive Encephalopathy

Acute Porphyria

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Renal Disease and Uremia

Hepatic Encephalopathy

Anoxia

Water Balance—Electrolyte Disturbances

Vitamin Deficiencies

Endocrine Disorders

Multiple Sclerosis

Muscular Dystrophy

Parkinson's Disease

Hepatolenticular Degeneration

9 Psychiatry

Introduction

Personality

Disorders of Behavior and of Personality

Psychoneuroses

Headaches and Migraine

Affective Disorders

Schizophrenia

Dementia

Physical Treatments

Drugs

Mental Subnormality

10 Special Techniques

Sensory Evoked Potentials

Contingent Negative Variation

Overnight Sleep

Intensive Care Monitoring

Intensive Care Monitoring

Special Electrodes

11 The Value and Limitations of Electroencephalography

Limitations

Clinical Value

Index


