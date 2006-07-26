Clinical Electrocardiography: A Simplified Approach - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323040389

Clinical Electrocardiography: A Simplified Approach

7th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Ary Goldberger
Paperback ISBN: 9780323040389
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th July 2006
Page Count: 352
Description

Clinical Electrocardiography: A Simplified Approach, 7th Edition goes beyond the simple waveform analysis to present ECGs as they are used in hospital wards, outpatient clinics, emergency departments, and intensive care units—where the recognition of normal and abnormal patterns is only the starting point in patient care. With Dr. Goldberger's renowned ability to make complex material easy to understand, you'll quickly grasp the fundamentals of ECG interpretation and analysis.

Key Features

  • Features indispensable self-tests on interpreting and using ECGs to formulate diagnoses.
  • Presents complex information in a manner that is easy to understand.
  • Represents practical, comprehensive coverage ideal for the beginning student as much as for the practicing clinician.
  • Employs a unique approach that centers on the critical thinking skills required in clinical practice.

Table of Contents

Part One: Basic Principles and Patterns

1. Introductory Principles


2. Basic ECG Waves


3. ECG Leads


4. The Normal ECG


5. Electrical Axis and Axis Deviation


6. Atrial and Ventricular Enlargement


7. Ventricular Conduction Disturbances -
Bundle Branch Blocks


8. Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Section I -
ST Segment Elevation Ischemia and Q Wave Infarct Patterns


9. Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Section II -
ST Segment Depression Ischemia and Non-Q Wave Infarct Patterns


10. Drug Effects, Electrolyte Abnormalities and Metabolic Factors


11. Pericardial, Myocardial, and Pulmonary Syndromes


12. Wolff-Parkinson-White Preexcitation Patterns



Part Two: Cardiac Rhythm Disturbances

13. Sinus Rhythms


14. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Section I -
Premature Atrial and AV Junctional Beats, Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardias,
and AV Junctional Rhythms


15. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Section II -
Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation


16. Ventricular Arrhythmias


17. Atrioventricular (AV) Heart Block


18. Digitalis Toxicity


19. Cardiac Arrest and Sudden Cardiac Death


20. Bradycardias and Tachycardias: Review and Differential Diagnosis


21. Pacemakers an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators: A Brief



Part Three: Overview and Review

22. How to Interpret an ECG


23. Limitations and Uses of the ECG


24. ECG Differential Diagnoses: Instant Reviews

Part Four: Self Assessment Problems

Questions


Answers to Self-Assessment Problems


Answers to Chapter Questions


Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323040389

About the Author

Ary Goldberger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director, Margret and H.A. Rey Institute for Nonlinear Dynamics in Physiology and Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

