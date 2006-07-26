Clinical Electrocardiography: A Simplified Approach
7th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Clinical Electrocardiography: A Simplified Approach, 7th Edition goes beyond the simple waveform analysis to present ECGs as they are used in hospital wards, outpatient clinics, emergency departments, and intensive care units—where the recognition of normal and abnormal patterns is only the starting point in patient care. With Dr. Goldberger's renowned ability to make complex material easy to understand, you'll quickly grasp the fundamentals of ECG interpretation and analysis.
Key Features
- Features indispensable self-tests on interpreting and using ECGs to formulate diagnoses.
- Presents complex information in a manner that is easy to understand.
- Represents practical, comprehensive coverage ideal for the beginning student as much as for the practicing clinician.
- Employs a unique approach that centers on the critical thinking skills required in clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Part One: Basic Principles and Patterns
1. Introductory Principles
2. Basic ECG Waves
3. ECG Leads
4. The Normal ECG
5. Electrical Axis and Axis Deviation
6. Atrial and Ventricular Enlargement
7. Ventricular Conduction Disturbances -
Bundle Branch Blocks
8. Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Section I -
ST Segment Elevation Ischemia and Q Wave Infarct Patterns
9. Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Section II -
ST Segment Depression Ischemia and Non-Q Wave Infarct Patterns
10. Drug Effects, Electrolyte Abnormalities and Metabolic Factors
11. Pericardial, Myocardial, and Pulmonary Syndromes
12. Wolff-Parkinson-White Preexcitation Patterns
Part Two: Cardiac Rhythm Disturbances
13. Sinus Rhythms
14. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Section I -
Premature Atrial and AV Junctional Beats, Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardias,
and AV Junctional Rhythms
15. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Section II -
Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation
16. Ventricular Arrhythmias
17. Atrioventricular (AV) Heart Block
18. Digitalis Toxicity
19. Cardiac Arrest and Sudden Cardiac Death
20. Bradycardias and Tachycardias: Review and Differential Diagnosis
21. Pacemakers an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators: A Brief
Part Three: Overview and Review
22. How to Interpret an ECG
23. Limitations and Uses of the ECG
24. ECG Differential Diagnoses: Instant Reviews
Part Four: Self Assessment Problems
Questions
Answers to Self-Assessment Problems
Answers to Chapter Questions
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 26th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323040389
About the Author
Ary Goldberger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director, Margret and H.A. Rey Institute for Nonlinear Dynamics in Physiology and Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA