Clinical Electrocardiography: A Simplified Approach

Part One: Basic Principles and Patterns



1. Introductory Principles





2. Basic ECG Waves





3. ECG Leads





4. The Normal ECG





5. Electrical Axis and Axis Deviation





6. Atrial and Ventricular Enlargement





7. Ventricular Conduction Disturbances -

Bundle Branch Blocks





8. Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Section I -

ST Segment Elevation Ischemia and Q Wave Infarct Patterns





9. Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Section II -

ST Segment Depression Ischemia and Non-Q Wave Infarct Patterns





10. Drug Effects, Electrolyte Abnormalities and Metabolic Factors





11. Pericardial, Myocardial, and Pulmonary Syndromes





12. Wolff-Parkinson-White Preexcitation Patterns







Part Two: Cardiac Rhythm Disturbances



13. Sinus Rhythms





14. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Section I -

Premature Atrial and AV Junctional Beats, Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardias,

and AV Junctional Rhythms





15. Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Section II -

Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation





16. Ventricular Arrhythmias





17. Atrioventricular (AV) Heart Block





18. Digitalis Toxicity





19. Cardiac Arrest and Sudden Cardiac Death





20. Bradycardias and Tachycardias: Review and Differential Diagnosis





21. Pacemakers an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators: A Brief







Part Three: Overview and Review



22. How to Interpret an ECG





23. Limitations and Uses of the ECG





24. ECG Differential Diagnoses: Instant Reviews



Part Four: Self Assessment Problems



Questions





Answers to Self-Assessment Problems





Answers to Chapter Questions





Bibliography