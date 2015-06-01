Clinical Echocardiography of the Dog and Cat
1st Edition
Covering both classical modalities of echocardiography and newer techniques, Clinical Echocardiography of the Dog and Cat shows how to assess, diagnose, and treat canine and feline heart disease. A clinical approach demonstrates how these modalities may be used to acquire images, and then how you can recognize and identify patterns, relate them to different diseases, and manage patient care with those findings. The print book includes a companion website with 50 videos of cardiac ultrasound exams and procedures. Written by veterinary cardiology specialists and echocardiographers Eric de Madron, Valerie Chetboul, and Claudio Bussadori, this indispensable echocardiology resource is ideal for general practitioner veterinarians as well as specialists, including cardiologists and radiologists.
- Dedicated coverage of canine and feline echocardiography emphasizes a more in-depth discussion of cardiac ultrasound, including the newest ones such as Tissue Doppler and speckle tracking imaging, and transesophageal and 3D echocardiography.
- A practical, clinical approach shows how these echocardiographic modalities are not just research tools, but useful in diagnosing and staging heart disease in day-to-day practice.
- Book plus website consolidates offers current information into a single cohesive source covering classical modalities and newer techniques, as well as updates relating to normal echocardiographic examinations and values.
- 50 videos on the companion website demonstrate how to perform echocardiography procedures, illustrating points such as swirling volutes, color flow display of blood flows, dynamic collapses secondary to pericardial effusion, and tumors flicking in and out of the echocardiographic field.
- A section on presurgical assessment helps you assess risk and prepare for catheter-based correction of cardiac defects — accurate measurements and proper device selection are key to a successful procedure.
- Over 400 full-color illustrations and 42 summary tables help you achieve precise, high-quality imaging for accurate assessment, including photographs of cadaver animal specimens to clarify the relationship between actual tissues in health and disease and their images.
PART I: NORMAL ECHOCARDIOGRAPHIC EXAMINATION
Chapter 1: Normal Views: 2D, TM, Spectral and Color Doppler Modes
Eric de Madron
• The different modes
• General considerations
• Normal bi-dimensional views
• Normal spectral Doppler examination
• Color Doppler
Chapter 2: Normal Echocardiographic Values: 2D, TM and Spectral Doppler Modes
Eric de Madron
• Normal TM and 2D values
• Normal spectral Doppler values
Chapter 3: Intraoperator and Interoperator Variability
Valerie Chetboul
• Repeatability, reproducibility and operator performance
• Operator effect on the variability of echocardiographic measurements
• Practical implications
PART II: NEW TECHNIQUES OF ULTRASONOGRAPHIC CARDIAC IMAGING
Chapter 4: Myocardial Tissue Doppler, Derived Techniques and Speckle Tracking Imaging
Valerie Chetboul
• Normal myocardial kinetics
• Myocardial Tissue Doppler or Tissue Doppler imaging (TDI)
• Derived techniques from TDI: tissue tracking imaging, strain and strain rate imaging
• Speckle tracking imaging
Chapter 5: Trans-Esophageal Echocardiography
Claudio Bussadori
• Introduction and technical aspects
• Considerations with respect to the echocardiographer
• ETO examination protocol
• Indications and applications of ETO
Chapter 6: Veterinary Applications of Three-Dimensional Echocardiography
Claudio Bussadori
• 3D echocardiography technology
• The different modes of 3D echocardiography
• 3D echocardiography in veterinary medicine
• Patent ductus arteriosus
• Pulmonic valve valvuloplasty
PART III: HEMODYNAMIC EVALUATION
Chapter 7: Global Left Ventricular Systolic Function Evaluation
Eric de Madron
• Left ventricular anatomy
• Radial systolic function: shortening fraction
• Systolic indices derived from ventricular volumes
• Longitudinal systolic function evaluation
• Spectral Doppler indices: systolic time intervals and index of myocardial performance (Tei index)
Chapter 8: Diastolic Function Evaluation
Eric de Madron
• Phases of diastole and its determinants
• Types of diastolic dysfunctions
• Echocardiographic indices of diastolic function
Chapter 9: Echocardiographic Assessment of the Left Ventricular Filling Pressure
Eric de Madron
• Left atrial pressure curve
• Echocardiographic indices of the left ventricular filling pressure
• Other echocardiographic criteria
Chapter 10: Right Ventricular Systolic Function Evaluation
Eric de Madron
• Radial right ventricular systolic function: right ventricular shortening fractions
• Longitudinal right ventricular systolic function assessment
• Systolic time intervals and index of myocardial performance (Tei index)
• Spectral Doppler indices
PART IV: ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY OF ACQUIRED HEART DISEASES
Chapter 11: Evaluation and Quantification of Acquired Valvular Regurgitations in the Dog
Eric de Madron
• Mitral regurgitation
• Tricuspid regurgitation
• Aortic regurgitation
• Pulmonic regurgitation
Chapter 12: Canine Dilated Cardiomyopathy and Other Cardiomyopathies
Valerie Chetboul
• Primary dilated cardiomyopathy
• Other cardiomyopathies
Chapter 13: Feline Cardiomyopathies Assessment
Eric de Madron
• Hypertrophic cardiomyopathies
• Restrictive cardiomyopaties
• Dilated cardiomyopathies
• Atypical cardiomyopathies
• Thrombotic risk evaluation
Chapter 14: Pulmonary Hypertension
Valerie Chetboul
• Review of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
• Conventional echocardiography and PAH
• Conventional Doppler and PAH
• New imaging modalities and PAH
Chapter 15: Dirofilariosis: Specific Bi-Dimensional Findings
Eric de Madron
• Echocardiographic characteristics of dirofilaria
• Other echocardiographic anomalies associated with dirofilariosis
Chapter 16: Cardiac Manifestations of Systemic Diseases
Valerie Chetboul, Eric de Madron
• Systemic arterial hypertension
• Hyperthyroid cardiopathy
• Anemia
Chapter 17: Pericardial Diseases
Eric de Madron
• Pericardial anatomy and function
• Pericardial effusions
• Constrictive pericarditis
• Congenital pericardial defects
Chapter 18: Cardiac Tumors
Claudio Bussadori
• Types of tumors and prevalence
• Goals of echocardiography in the assessment of cardiac tumors
• Specific echocardiographic presentation
PART V: CONGENITAL CARDIOPATHIES
Chapter 19: Congenital Cardiopathies
Claudio Bussadori
• Aortic stenosis
• Pulmonic stenosis
• Patent ductus arteriosus
• Ventricular septal defects
• Atrial septal defects
• Mitral valve dysplasia
• Tricuspid valve dysplasia
• Tetralogy of Fallot
• Cor triatriatum
• Endocardial cushion defects
Chapter 20: Echocardiographic Assessment of Congenital Cardiopathies Before and After Intervention
Claudio Bussadori
• Valvular pulmonic stenosis
• Patent ductus arteriosus
• Ventricular septum defects
• Atrial septal defects
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Masson 2015
- Published:
- 1st June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Masson
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323316514
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359245
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359238
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323316507
Eric de Madron
Éric de Madron est docteur vétérinaire, DVM, diplômé de l¿American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM, cardiologie) et de l¿European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ECVIM-CA, médecine interne). Il est cardiologue et interniste à l¿hôpital vétérinaire Alta Vista (Ottawa, Canada).
Docteur vétérinaire DVM, DACVIM (cardiologie), DECVIM (Médecine interne) au Canada
Valérie Chetboul
Valérie Chetboul est docteur vétérinaire, agrégée de pathologie médicale, diplômée de l’European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ECVIM-CA, cardiologie), docteur es-sciences et titulaire d’une habilitation à diriger les recherches. Elle est professeur de cardiologie et directrice de l’unité de cardiologie de l'Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire d’Alfort, responsable de l’imagerie cardiovasculaire ultrasonore à l’Inserm U955.
Valérie Chetboul est docteur vétérinaire, agrégée de pathologie médicale, diplômée de l¿European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ECVIM-CA, cardiologie), docteur es-sciences et titulaire d¿une habilitation à diriger les recherches. Elle est professeur de cardiologie et directrice de l¿unité de cardiologie d¿Alfort, responsable de l¿imagerie cardiovasculaire ultrasonore à l¿Inserm U955. Ex-éditrice en chef du Journal of Veterinary Cardiology, elle est l¿auteur de plusieurs ouvrages vétérinaires et de près de 300 articles scientifiques, dont plus de 100 publiés dans des journaux internationaux indexés.
Claudio Bussadori
Claudio Bussadori est docteur vétérinaire, docteur en médecine, PhD en pathophysiologie cardiovasculaire, diplômé de l¿European College of Veterinary Internal Medecine (ECVIM-CA, cardiologie). Il est directeur de la clinique vétérinaire Gran Sasso (Milan, Italie), chercheur au département de cardiologie pédiatrique de l¿hôpital S. Donato (Milan, Italie).