Clinical Echocardiography of the Dog and Cat

PART I: NORMAL ECHOCARDIOGRAPHIC EXAMINATION

Chapter 1: Normal Views: 2D, TM, Spectral and Color Doppler Modes

Eric de Madron

• The different modes

• General considerations

• Normal bi-dimensional views

• Normal spectral Doppler examination

• Color Doppler

Chapter 2: Normal Echocardiographic Values: 2D, TM and Spectral Doppler Modes

Eric de Madron

• Normal TM and 2D values

• Normal spectral Doppler values

Chapter 3: Intraoperator and Interoperator Variability

Valerie Chetboul

• Repeatability, reproducibility and operator performance

• Operator effect on the variability of echocardiographic measurements

• Practical implications

PART II: NEW TECHNIQUES OF ULTRASONOGRAPHIC CARDIAC IMAGING

Chapter 4: Myocardial Tissue Doppler, Derived Techniques and Speckle Tracking Imaging

Valerie Chetboul

• Normal myocardial kinetics

• Myocardial Tissue Doppler or Tissue Doppler imaging (TDI)

• Derived techniques from TDI: tissue tracking imaging, strain and strain rate imaging

• Speckle tracking imaging

Chapter 5: Trans-Esophageal Echocardiography

Claudio Bussadori

• Introduction and technical aspects

• Considerations with respect to the echocardiographer

• ETO examination protocol

• Indications and applications of ETO

Chapter 6: Veterinary Applications of Three-Dimensional Echocardiography

Claudio Bussadori

• 3D echocardiography technology

• The different modes of 3D echocardiography

• 3D echocardiography in veterinary medicine

• Patent ductus arteriosus

• Pulmonic valve valvuloplasty

PART III: HEMODYNAMIC EVALUATION

Chapter 7: Global Left Ventricular Systolic Function Evaluation

Eric de Madron

• Left ventricular anatomy

• Radial systolic function: shortening fraction

• Systolic indices derived from ventricular volumes

• Longitudinal systolic function evaluation

• Spectral Doppler indices: systolic time intervals and index of myocardial performance (Tei index)

Chapter 8: Diastolic Function Evaluation

Eric de Madron

• Phases of diastole and its determinants

• Types of diastolic dysfunctions

• Echocardiographic indices of diastolic function

Chapter 9: Echocardiographic Assessment of the Left Ventricular Filling Pressure

Eric de Madron

• Left atrial pressure curve

• Echocardiographic indices of the left ventricular filling pressure

• Other echocardiographic criteria

Chapter 10: Right Ventricular Systolic Function Evaluation

Eric de Madron

• Radial right ventricular systolic function: right ventricular shortening fractions

• Longitudinal right ventricular systolic function assessment

• Systolic time intervals and index of myocardial performance (Tei index)

• Spectral Doppler indices

PART IV: ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY OF ACQUIRED HEART DISEASES

Chapter 11: Evaluation and Quantification of Acquired Valvular Regurgitations in the Dog

Eric de Madron

• Mitral regurgitation

• Tricuspid regurgitation

• Aortic regurgitation

• Pulmonic regurgitation

Chapter 12: Canine Dilated Cardiomyopathy and Other Cardiomyopathies

Valerie Chetboul

• Primary dilated cardiomyopathy

• Other cardiomyopathies

Chapter 13: Feline Cardiomyopathies Assessment

Eric de Madron

• Hypertrophic cardiomyopathies

• Restrictive cardiomyopaties

• Dilated cardiomyopathies

• Atypical cardiomyopathies

• Thrombotic risk evaluation

Chapter 14: Pulmonary Hypertension

Valerie Chetboul

• Review of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

• Conventional echocardiography and PAH

• Conventional Doppler and PAH

• New imaging modalities and PAH

Chapter 15: Dirofilariosis: Specific Bi-Dimensional Findings

Eric de Madron

• Echocardiographic characteristics of dirofilaria

• Other echocardiographic anomalies associated with dirofilariosis

Chapter 16: Cardiac Manifestations of Systemic Diseases

Valerie Chetboul, Eric de Madron

• Systemic arterial hypertension

• Hyperthyroid cardiopathy

• Anemia

Chapter 17: Pericardial Diseases

Eric de Madron

• Pericardial anatomy and function

• Pericardial effusions

• Constrictive pericarditis

• Congenital pericardial defects

Chapter 18: Cardiac Tumors

Claudio Bussadori

• Types of tumors and prevalence

• Goals of echocardiography in the assessment of cardiac tumors

• Specific echocardiographic presentation

PART V: CONGENITAL CARDIOPATHIES

Chapter 19: Congenital Cardiopathies

Claudio Bussadori

• Aortic stenosis

• Pulmonic stenosis

• Patent ductus arteriosus

• Ventricular septal defects

• Atrial septal defects

• Mitral valve dysplasia

• Tricuspid valve dysplasia

• Tetralogy of Fallot

• Cor triatriatum

• Endocardial cushion defects

Chapter 20: Echocardiographic Assessment of Congenital Cardiopathies Before and After Intervention

Claudio Bussadori

• Valvular pulmonic stenosis

• Patent ductus arteriosus

• Ventricular septum defects

• Atrial septal defects