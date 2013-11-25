Clinical Doppler Ultrasound - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702050152, 9780702055379

Clinical Doppler Ultrasound

3rd Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Myron Pozniak Paul Allan
eBook ISBN: 9780702055379
eBook ISBN: 9780702058042
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702050152
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 25th November 2013
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinical Doppler Ultrasound offers an accessible, comprehensive introduction and overview of the major applications of Doppler ultrasound and their role in patient management. The new edition of this medical reference book discusses everything you need to know to take full advantage of this powerful modality, from anatomy, scanning, and technique, to normal and abnormal findings and their interpretation. It presents just the right amount of Doppler ultrasonography information in a compact, readable format!

"As with previous editions of this text I feel it would make an excellent addition to the library of any department where Doppler ultrasound examinations are performed".
Reviewed by: Dave Flinton for the journal Radiography, Nov 2014

Key Features

  • Make the most informed Doppler imaging decisions possible by gaining a thorough understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of using Doppler ultrasound, as well as the basic principles behind its techniques and technologies.
  • Acquire optimal images and avoid errors with the help of detailed protocols and high-quality, full-color illustrations throughout.

Table of Contents

 1.Physics - Principles, Practice and Artefacts.

 2.Haemodynamics and Blood Flow.

3. The Carotid and Vertebral Arteries; Transcranial Colour Doppler.

4. The Peripheral Arteries.

5. The Peripheral Veins.

6. The Aorta and Inferior Vena Cava.

7. Haemodialysis Access

8. The Liver

9. The Kidneys

10. Solid Organ Transplantationenal Transplantation.

11 Doppler Imaging of the Prostate.

12 Doppler Ultrasound of the Penis

13. Doppler Imaging of the Scrotum

14. Doppler Ultrasound of the FemalePelvis

15. Clinical Applications of Doppler Ultrasound in Obstetrics

16. Interventional and Intraoperative Doppler

17. Microbubble Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Appendix: System Controls and Their Uses






Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702055379
eBook ISBN:
9780702058042
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702050152

About the Author

Myron Pozniak

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, WI, USA

Paul Allan

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director of Radiology Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director of Radiology, Department of Medical Radiology, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

Reviews

"The text is well referenced and provides details of enough relevant sources for any experienced sonographer to use the book as a guide for developing comprehensive scanning protocols for a range of studies, as well as providing a useful reference for normal values and disease grading criteria. As with previous editions of this text I feel it would make an excellent addition to the library of any department where Doppler ultrasound examinations are performed".

Reviewed by: Dave Flinton for the journal Radiography   Date: Nov 2014

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.