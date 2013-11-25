Clinical Doppler Ultrasound
3rd Edition
Clinical Doppler Ultrasound offers an accessible, comprehensive introduction and overview of the major applications of Doppler ultrasound and their role in patient management. The new edition of this medical reference book discusses everything you need to know to take full advantage of this powerful modality, from anatomy, scanning, and technique, to normal and abnormal findings and their interpretation. It presents just the right amount of Doppler ultrasonography information in a compact, readable format!
Reviewed by: Dave Flinton for the journal Radiography, Nov 2014
- Make the most informed Doppler imaging decisions possible by gaining a thorough understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of using Doppler ultrasound, as well as the basic principles behind its techniques and technologies.
- Acquire optimal images and avoid errors with the help of detailed protocols and high-quality, full-color illustrations throughout.
Table of Contents
1.Physics - Principles, Practice and Artefacts.
2.Haemodynamics and Blood Flow.
3. The Carotid and Vertebral Arteries; Transcranial Colour Doppler.
4. The Peripheral Arteries.
5. The Peripheral Veins.
6. The Aorta and Inferior Vena Cava.
7. Haemodialysis Access
8. The Liver
9. The Kidneys
10. Solid Organ Transplantationenal Transplantation.
11 Doppler Imaging of the Prostate.
12 Doppler Ultrasound of the Penis
13. Doppler Imaging of the Scrotum
14. Doppler Ultrasound of the FemalePelvis
15. Clinical Applications of Doppler Ultrasound in Obstetrics
16. Interventional and Intraoperative Doppler
17. Microbubble Ultrasound Contrast Agents
Appendix: System Controls and Their Uses
- 400
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- 25th November 2013
- Churchill Livingstone
- 9780702055379
- 9780702058042
- 9780702050152
Myron Pozniak
Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, WI, USA
Paul Allan
Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director of Radiology Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director of Radiology, Department of Medical Radiology, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
"The text is well referenced and provides details of enough relevant sources for any experienced sonographer to use the book as a guide for developing comprehensive scanning protocols for a range of studies, as well as providing a useful reference for normal values and disease grading criteria. As with previous editions of this text I feel it would make an excellent addition to the library of any department where Doppler ultrasound examinations are performed".
Reviewed by: Dave Flinton for the journal Radiography Date: Nov 2014