Clinical Doppler Ultrasound
2nd Edition
Description
The imaging possibilities of Doppler ultrasound have revolutionized radiology. This highly practical guide provides the tools you need to navigate this constantly evolving technology with confidence and skill. The major applications of Doppler ultrasound, including examination techniques and the interpretation of results, are discussed in an accessible, reader-friendly manner, making the book an ideal reference for all radiologists who wish to update and expand their knowledge and skills.
Key Features
- Discusses everything you need to know from anatomy, scanning, and technique, to normal and abnormal findings and their interpretation.
- Explains both the advantages and the limitations of using Doppler imaging so you can make an informed decision every time.
- Covers the basic principles behind the techniques so you can understand the why as well as the how.
- Contains detailed protocols for acquiring optimal images and avoiding errors.
- Uses 450 high-quality illustrations to bring techniques to life.
Table of Contents
- Physics - Principles, Practice and Artefacts.
2. Haemodynamics and Blood Flow.
3. The Carotid and Vertebral Arteries and Transcranial Colour Doppler.
4. The Peripheral Arteries.
5. The Peripheral Veins.
6. The Aorta and Inferior Vena Cava.
7. Doppler Ultrasound of the Liver.
8. The Kidney.
9. Doppler Ultrasound Evaluation of Renal Transplantation.
10. Doppler Imaging of the Prostate.
11. Doppler Imaging of the Penis.
12. The Scrotum.
13. The Female Pelvis.
14. Clinical Applications of Doppler Ultrasound in Obstetrics.
15. Appendix: System Controls and Their Uses.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 6th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443101168
About the Authors
Paul Allan
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director of Radiology Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director of Radiology, Department of Medical Radiology, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
W. McDicken
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Medical Physics and Medical Engineering, University of Edinburgh and Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, UK
Myron Pozniak
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, WI, USA
Paul Dubbins
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Department of Radiology, Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, UK
