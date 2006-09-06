Clinical Doppler Ultrasound - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443101168

Clinical Doppler Ultrasound

2nd Edition

Authors: Paul Allan W. McDicken Myron Pozniak Paul Dubbins
Paperback ISBN: 9780443101168
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th September 2006
Page Count: 384
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The imaging possibilities of Doppler ultrasound have revolutionized radiology. This highly practical guide provides the tools you need to navigate this constantly evolving technology with confidence and skill. The major applications of Doppler ultrasound, including examination techniques and the interpretation of results, are discussed in an accessible, reader-friendly manner, making the book an ideal reference for all radiologists who wish to update and expand their knowledge and skills.

Key Features

  • Discusses everything you need to know from anatomy, scanning, and technique, to normal and abnormal findings and their interpretation.
  • Explains both the advantages and the limitations of using Doppler imaging so you can make an informed decision every time.
  • Covers the basic principles behind the techniques so you can understand the why as well as the how.
  • Contains detailed protocols for acquiring optimal images and avoiding errors.
  • Uses 450 high-quality illustrations to bring techniques to life.

Table of Contents

  1. Physics - Principles, Practice and Artefacts.

    2. Haemodynamics and Blood Flow.

    3. The Carotid and Vertebral Arteries and Transcranial Colour Doppler.

    4. The Peripheral Arteries.

    5. The Peripheral Veins.

    6. The Aorta and Inferior Vena Cava.

    7. Doppler Ultrasound of the Liver.

    8. The Kidney.

    9. Doppler Ultrasound Evaluation of Renal Transplantation.

    10. Doppler Imaging of the Prostate.

    11. Doppler Imaging of the Penis.

    12. The Scrotum.

    13. The Female Pelvis.

    14. Clinical Applications of Doppler Ultrasound in Obstetrics.

    15. Appendix: System Controls and Their Uses.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
6th September 2006
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443101168

About the Authors

Paul Allan

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director of Radiology Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director of Radiology, Department of Medical Radiology, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

W. McDicken

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Department of Medical Physics and Medical Engineering, University of Edinburgh and Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, UK

Myron Pozniak

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, WI, USA

Paul Dubbins

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Department of Radiology, Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.