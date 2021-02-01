Clinical Diagnosis in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Case by Case
Description
Offering a strong focus on investigative methods and action strategies for diagnosis of musculoskeletal issues, Clinical Diagnosis in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: Case by Case is a must-have resource for quick reference during daily rounds, as well as a handy study and review tool for oral boards. This portable reference covers what approaches to take when a patient presents with specific musculoskeletal issues (including differential diagnoses possibilities), what tests are appropriate to order, how to determine the relevance of results, and what treatment options to consider. Practical and easy to use, it helps you apply foundational knowledge to everyday clinical situations.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1 Neck pain
- Chapter 2 Shoulder pain
- Chapter 3 Elbow pain
- Chapter 4 Wrist pain
- Chapter 5 Hand pain
- Chapter 6 Hip pain
- Chapter 7 Knee pain
- Chapter 8 Ankle and foot pain
- Chapter 9 Lumbar /low back pain
- Chapter 10 multiple locations of pain Fibromyalgia.
Each chapter will start with a case presentation and proceeds to discuss differential diagnosis and analysis of clinical tests and diagnosis. In-depth discussion will be provided, ending with recommendations including pharmaceutical, physical and occupational therapies. Other options as orthotics, prosthetics, injection therapies, and regenerative therapy options will also be included. Supportive diagrams will be included. A reference list will be provided.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323720847
About the Authors
Subhadra Nori
The lead author, Dr Subhadra Nori has 30 years of experience in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Medicine. Since completion of Residency at Cornell Medical centre, New York Hospital she remained in Academics and has trained close to 200 Residents. Dr Nori has written book chapters in the Secrets Series of PM&R, Tumours of the Central Nervous System edited by Keating, Goodrich and Packers, PM&R Knowledge (now an ebook) and designed questions for board review for AAPM&R. She has also published articles in journals as Muscle and Nerve, and currently serving as editorial peer reviewer for AAPM&R and as JAAPA. She has held many leadership roles as the President of the New York society of PM&R and Chair of the Director’s council for HHC. She is currently The Regional Medical Director and Senior Attending Physician of the Department of PM&R at QHN (Elmhurst and Queens Hospital Centers) and Associate Professor ISSMS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Regional Medical Director, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine; Attending Physiatrist, Elmhurst and Queens Hospital Centers; Clinical Associate Professor, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York, New York
Michelle Stern
Michelle Stern, MD, trained at the Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, New York University Langone Medical Center, New York City, NY. She is one of the 29 peer-reviewers of the 2nd edition of Practical Manual of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She has authored and co-authored 24 other scientific publications related to Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Health & Hospital Jacobi and North Central Bronx; Clinical Associate Professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York
Se Won Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Residency Program Director, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Sunrise Graduate Medical Education Consortium, Mountain View Hospital; Clinical Associate Professor, University of Nevada, Reno, Las Vegas, Nevada
