Clinical Diagnosis in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

The lead author, Dr Subhadra Nori has 30 years of experience in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Medicine. Since completion of Residency at Cornell Medical centre, New York Hospital she remained in Academics and has trained close to 200 Residents. Dr Nori has written book chapters in the Secrets Series of PM&R, Tumours of the Central Nervous System edited by Keating, Goodrich and Packers, PM&R Knowledge (now an ebook) and designed questions for board review for AAPM&R. She has also published articles in journals as Muscle and Nerve, and currently serving as editorial peer reviewer for AAPM&R and as JAAPA. She has held many leadership roles as the President of the New York society of PM&R and Chair of the Director’s council for HHC. She is currently The Regional Medical Director and Senior Attending Physician of the Department of PM&R at QHN (Elmhurst and Queens Hospital Centers) and Associate Professor ISSMS.