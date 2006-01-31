Clinical Diabetes
This new volume, written and edited by some of the world's leading diabetes specialists, provides the practical information you need to care for your patients with diabetes. Covering such areas as lifestyle management, pharmacologic therapy, complications of diabetes, special populations and situations, and organization and delivery of diabetes care, the book offers concise, clinical advice on all aspects of diagnosis and its ongoing management. A visually appealing full-color format, with clinical algorithms, at-a-glance learning elements, and illustrations specially created for the book, makes this a highly convenient source for the practical guidance you need to manage your diabetic patients.
- Provides tips on how to encourage your patients to administer proper self-care.
- Presents new sections covering pediatric diabetes and diabetes in the elderly.
- Addresses problems associated with diabetes including cardiovascular disease, retinopathy, the diabetic foot, and more.
- Features a user-friendly full-color design, for quick and easy reference.
- Highlights pearls, pitfalls, key points, and other important considerations throughout the book.
- Offers appendices containing useful clinical checklists—such as Insulin Regimens, Insulin Adjustment Guidelines, and more.
- Includes a bonus CD-ROM with downloadable images and customizable, printable patient education handouts.
Background
Introduction/Scope of the problem—The Diabetes/ Metabolic Epidemic
Type I Diabetes—Genetics and Immunology
Type 2 Diabetes—Insulin Resistance, Beta Cell Dysfunction and Other Metabolic/Hormonal Abnormalities
Biochemical Consequences of Hyperglycemia, PKC, Aldose Reductase, DAG, Oxidative Stress, etc
Pathogenesis and Consequences of Obesity
The Metabolic Syndrome and its Effects on Cardiovascular Risk
Endothelial Abnormalities in Diabetes
Lifestyle Management
Preventing Diabetes—The Ultimate Management strategy: Lessons from the DPP
Diets and Education—Making it Work
Stress and Depression in Chronic Disease
Exercise—Let’s Get Going
Pharmacological Therapy
Insulin Secretagogues
Insulin Sensitizers: Metformin and PPAR ligands
Alpha Glucosidase Agents
Comparing and Choosing Oral Agents—A Comprehensive Approach
Managing Dyslipidemia
Hypertension in Diabetes
Optimal Insulin Strategies
Beyond Insulin therapy—Other Hormonal Approaches
Weight Loss Agents and Over-the-Counter Medications
Insulin Pump therapy
Blood Glucose Monitoring (Including CGMS/Noninvasive methods/ HbAic/ Fructosamine)
Pancreas and Islet Transplant—What Every Physician Needs to Know
Complications
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hypoglycemia and its Management
Diabetic Neuropathy (Including autonomic neuropathy and gastroparesis)
Diabetic Nephropathy
Erectile Dysfunction in Diabetes—An Endothelial Disorder
The Diabetic Foot
Managing Cardiovascular Disease and Events in the Patient with Diabetes
Diabetic Retinopathy—Screening and Therapy
Pediatric Diabetes
Type I Diabetes in Children and Adolescents
Type II Diabetes in Children and Adolescents (including pediatric obesity)
Special Populations and Situations
Diabetes and Pregnancy
Inpatient Diabetes Management
Diabetes in the Elderly
Diabetes in African Americans
Diabetes in Latinos
New Drugs Causing Diabetes—HIV and Schizophrenia Treatment
Surgery for Obesity—Potential Impact on Diabetesb
Organization and Delivery of Diabetes Care
Running a Diabetes Clinic
Costs and Cost-Control in Diabetes—Using the System to the Patient’s Advantage
Effective Pharmacist Management in Diabetes
Tips and Trends
Pearls from Major Clinical Trials—Practical Tips to Improve Outcomes: Important Lessons from the DCCT/ UKPDS/ ACCORD/ HOPE/ ALLHAT/ STENO etc.
* Trends in Diabetes and Obesity—Fear and Hope
Appendix—Insulin Regimens, Insulin Adjustment Guidelines
Vivian Fonseca
Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology, Director, Diabetes Program, Tullis-Tulane Chair in Diabetes, Section of Endocrinology, Tulane University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA