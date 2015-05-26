Clinical Dermatology
6th Edition
A Color Guide to Diagnosis and Therapy
Description
Identify, treat, and manage the full range of skin diseases with guidance from Clinical Dermatology: A Color Guide to Diagnosis and Therapy the worlds leading dermatology manual. Clean formatting, easy indexing, and exceptional color images make this an indispensable source for definitive, state-of-the-art answers on every aspect of dermatologic care.
"…an excellent one stop, single volume resource which doubles as a combined atlas and textbook of general dermatology." Reviewed by glycosmedia.com, Sept 2015
Key Features
- Gain reliable, practical, and efficient guidance regarding the diagnoses and treatment of every dermatologic disorder you are likely to encounter.
- View the likeliest differential diagnoses for any body region with an updated DDx Mannequin online.
- Diagnose and treat diverse patient populations with expanded coverage of patients with skin of color.
- Treat patients who have been traveling abroad with new coverage of tropical diseases.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, images, dermatologic formulary, Differential Diagnosis (DDx) Mannequin, and much more from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1064
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 26th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375559
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266079
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323261845
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323261838
About the Author
Thomas Habif
Thomas P. Habif, MD, Clinical Professor of Surgery (Dermatology Section), Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Hanover, NH, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor (Dermatology), Department of Surgery, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hanover and Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA
Reviews
Reviews of the previous edition...
Doody's Review - July 2010
**Description**
This is a practical, useful guide to sound diagnoses of most of the more common dermatologic diseases with useful treatment protocols.
**Purpose**
It is a useful, practical guide, easily accessible to dermatologists and nondermatologists alike, to facilitate diagnosis and treatment of the more common skin diseases. A practical yet thorough guide like this is very useful in the field and the book attains its goal splendidly.
**Audience**
Dr. Habif is a leader in the field of dermatology and is a master at imparting information in a clear and concise manner. He writes his book for students, nondermatologists, and dermatologists, and all will find it accessible, useful, easy to read and understand, and worthy of reading.
**Features**
Suggestions on how best to access and glean the most from the book start things off. A few minutes here and this detailed and thorough book becomes an easy and quick guide. Some basic chapters follow on nomenclature, necessary for communication in the field, and on topical steroids, which need to be understood in order to be safely and effectively used. The remainder of the book is divided into classes of disease. Unique features include an expanded online component with surgical procedures, references, and a dermatologic formulary. The latter will be updated and, thus, kept current. An index of disorders on the inside cover enables quick reference. The first page has a two-page index of commonly used medications and the last has a more detailed list of topical steroids. The book is thorough and detailed, yet easy to access quickly and will remain current with the companion web site.
**Assessment**
Dr Habif has refined his textbook, and this fifth edition is an easy to access, useful, practical guide that practicing dermatologists can turn to daily, nondermatologists can use to accurately diagnose and treat most of the more common dermatologic conditions, and students can use to learn dermatology in a useful and thorough manner. Because of the great attention paid to every aspect of this book, it is more practical and useful, while remaining thorough and detailed, than any other in dermatology.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Weighted Numerical Score: 95 - 4 Stars!