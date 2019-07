Clinical Decision Support: Tools, Strategies, and Emerging Technologies, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 39-2

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Guest Edited by Dr. Anand S. Dighe, will focus on Clinical Decision Support, including tools, strategies, and emerging technologies. This issue is one of four issues selected per year by the series Consulting Editor, Milenko Jovan Tanasijevic. Topics include, but are not limited to, The Laboratory’s Role in Clinical Decision Support, Integrating Decision Support into a Utilization Management Program, Decision Support Tools within the Electronic Health Record, Decision Support to Enhance Automated Testing and Laboratory Workflow, Laboratory-based CDS programs, Decision Support in Blood Banking, Decision Support in Molecular Pathology, A Computational Perspective on Decision Support, Emerging Decision Support Techniques, Decision Support and Patient Safety, Decision Support from a Reference laboratory perspective, and Training Aspects of Laboratory Based Decision Support.