Clinical Decision-Making Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing
7th Edition
Patient-Centered Collaborative Care
Description
Designed to accompany Ignatavicius and Workman's Medical-Surgical Nursing: Patient-Centered Collaborative Care, 7th Edition, this study guide helps you understand and apply material from each chapter in the text, and gives you added support as you learn to make safe and effective clinical decisions.
Key Features
- Study/review questions provide a review of key content using a variety of question formats, including a high percentage of questions in traditional and alternate NCLEX® Examination formats. Answers are provided in the back of the book.
- Case studies in most chapters give you the opportunity to apply higher-level thinking skills to true-to-life clinical scenarios.
Table of Contents
Unit I. Foundations for Medical-Surgical Nursing
1. Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing
2. Introduction to Complementary and Alternative Therapies
3. Common Health Problems of Older Adults
4. Cultural Aspects of Health and Illness
5. Pain: The Fifth Vital Sign
6. Genetic Concepts for Medical-Surgical Nursing
7. Evidence-Based Practice in Medical-Surgical Nursing NEW!
8. Rehabilitation Concepts for Chronic and Disabling Health Problems
9. End-of-Life Care
Unit II. Concepts of Emergency Care and Disaster Preparedness
10. Concepts of Emergency and Trauma Nursing
11. Care of Patients with Common Environmental Emergencies
12. Concepts of Emergency and Disaster Preparedness
Unit III. Management of Patients with Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
13. Assessment and Care of Patients with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalances
14. Assessment and Care of Patients with Acid-Base Imbalances
15. Infusion Therapy
Unit IV. Management of Perioperative Patients
16. Care of Preoperative Patients
17. Care of Intraoperative Patients
18. Care of Postoperative Patients
UNIT V. PROBLEMS OF PROTECTION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
19. Inflammation and the Immune Response
20. Care of Patients with Arthritis and Other Connective Tissue Diseases
21. Care of Patients with HIV Disease and Other Immune Deficiencies
22. Care of Patients with Immune Function Excess: Hypersensitivity (Allergy) and Autoimmunity
23. Cancer Development
24. Care of Patients with Cancer
25. Care of Patients with Infection EXPANDED!
UNIT VI. PROBLEMS OF PROTECTION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE SKIN, HAIR, AND NAILS
26. Assessment of the Skin, Hair, and Nails
27. Care of Patients with Skin Problems
28. Care of Patients with Burns
UNIT VII. PROBLEMS OF OXYGENATION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE RESPIRATORY TRACT
29. Assessment of the Respiratory System
30. Care of Patients Requiring Oxygen Therapy or Tracheostomy
31. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Upper Respiratory Problems
32. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Lower Respiratory Problems
33. Care of Patients with Infectious Respiratory Problems
34. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Respiratory Problems
UNIT VIII. PROBLEMS OF CARDIAC OUTPUT AND TISSUE PERFUSION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
35. Assessment of the Cardiovascular System
36. Care of Patients with Dysrhythmias
37. Care of Patients with Cardiac Problems
38. Care of Patients with Vascular Problems
39. Care of Patients with Shock
40. Care of Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes
UNIT IX. PROBLEMS OF TISSUE PERFUSION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE HEMATOLOGIC SYSTEM
41. Assessment of the Hematologic System
42. Care of Patients with Hematologic Problems
UNIT X. PROBLEMS OF MOBILITY, SENSATION, AND COGNITION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM
43. Assessment of the Nervous System
44. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Brain
45. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Spinal Cord
46. Care of Patients with Problems of the Peripheral Nervous System
47. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Neurologic Problems
UNIT XI. PROBLEMS OF SENSATION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE SENSORY SYSTEM
48. Assessment of the Eye and Vision
49. Care of Patients with Eye and Vision Problems
50. Assessment of the Ear and Hearing
51. Care of Patients with Ear and Hearing Problems
UNIT XII. PROBLEMS OF MOBILITY: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
52. Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System
53. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Problems
54. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Trauma
UNIT XIII. PROBLEMS OF DIGESTION, NUTRITION, AND ELIMINATION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
55. Assessment of the Gastrointestinal System
56. Care of Patients with Oral Cavity Problems
57. Care of Patients with Esophageal Problems
58. Care of Patients with Stomach Disorders
59. Care of Patients with Noninflammatory Intestinal Disorders
60. Care of Patients with Inflammatory Intestinal Disorders
61. Care of Patients with Liver Problems
62. Care of Patients with Problems of the Biliary System and Pancreas
63. Care of Patients with Malnutrition and Obesity
UNIT XIV. PROBLEMS OF REGULATION AND METABOLISM: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
64. Assessment of the Endocrine System
65. Care of Patients with Pituitary and Adrenal Gland Problems
66. Care of Patients with Problems of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
67. Care of Patients with Diabetes Mellitus
UNIT XV. PROBLEMS OF EXCRETION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE RENAL/URINARY SYSTEM
68. Assessment of the Renal/Urinary System
69. Care of Patients with Urinary Problems
70. Care of Patients with Renal Disorders
71. Care of Patients with Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
UNIT XVI. PROBLEMS OF REPRODUCTION: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PROBLEMS OF THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
72. Assessment of the Reproductive System
73. Care of Patients with Breast Disorders
74. Care of Patients with Gynecologic Problems
75. Care of Male Patients with Reproductive Problems
76. Care of Patients with Sexually Transmitted Disease
ANSWER KEY FOR STUDY/REVIEW QUESTIONS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 1st February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437728026
About the Author
Donna Ignatavicius
Affiliations and Expertise
Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico
M. Linda Workman
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
Patricia B. Conley
Amy Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia