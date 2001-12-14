The book will give a critical overview of the current research literature regarding the topic of clinical decision making and judgement in nursing. This is in contrast to other texts which either rely on anecdotal evidence to justify their approach, or focus on medical (rather than nurse) decision making. The text aims to help individuals apply different techniques to practice, aiming for a 'non-academic' style which will be easy for readers to understand. Both the editors are researchers in the field of nurse decision making and have considerable experience teaching the subject on third level diploma/degree, masters level and post-registration nursing courses. This text is therefore unique in drawing together both the research (current as well as that which has already been published) and practical experience of implementing techniques in practice.