Clinical Decision-Making and Judgement in Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443070761

Clinical Decision-Making and Judgement in Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Carl Thompson Dawn Dowding
Paperback ISBN: 9780443070761
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 14th December 2001
Page Count: 212
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The book will give a critical overview of the current research literature regarding the topic of clinical decision making and judgement in nursing. This is in contrast to other texts which either rely on anecdotal evidence to justify their approach, or focus on medical (rather than nurse) decision making. The text aims to help individuals apply different techniques to practice, aiming for a 'non-academic' style which will be easy for readers to understand. Both the editors are researchers in the field of nurse decision making and have considerable experience teaching the subject on third level diploma/degree, masters level and post-registration nursing courses. This text is therefore unique in drawing together both the research (current as well as that which has already been published) and practical experience of implementing techniques in practice.

Table of Contents

Decision Making and Judgement in Nursing - An Introduction. Human Error, Bias, Decision Making and Judgement in Nursing - The Need for a Systematic Approach. What are Clinical Judgements?. How Nurses Use Clinical Information in Practice. Interpretation of Risk and Social Judgement Theory. What Decisions Do Nurses Make?. Making Sense of Research Evidence to Inform Decision Making. Decision Analysis. Clinical Guidelines. Computerised Decision Support. Decision Making and Judgement in Nursing - Some Conclusions.

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443070761

About the Author

Carl Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor (Personal Chair), Department of Health Sciences, University of York, York, UK Senior Lecturer

Dawn Dowding

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Clinical Decision Making, Division of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work, The University of Manchester, Manchester, UK; Former Professor of Nursing at Columbia University School of Nursing and the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, New York, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.