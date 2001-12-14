Clinical Decision-Making and Judgement in Nursing
1st Edition
Description
The book will give a critical overview of the current research literature regarding the topic of clinical decision making and judgement in nursing. This is in contrast to other texts which either rely on anecdotal evidence to justify their approach, or focus on medical (rather than nurse) decision making. The text aims to help individuals apply different techniques to practice, aiming for a 'non-academic' style which will be easy for readers to understand. Both the editors are researchers in the field of nurse decision making and have considerable experience teaching the subject on third level diploma/degree, masters level and post-registration nursing courses. This text is therefore unique in drawing together both the research (current as well as that which has already been published) and practical experience of implementing techniques in practice.
Table of Contents
Decision Making and Judgement in Nursing - An Introduction. Human Error, Bias, Decision Making and Judgement in Nursing - The Need for a Systematic Approach. What are Clinical Judgements?. How Nurses Use Clinical Information in Practice. Interpretation of Risk and Social Judgement Theory. What Decisions Do Nurses Make?. Making Sense of Research Evidence to Inform Decision Making. Decision Analysis. Clinical Guidelines. Computerised Decision Support. Decision Making and Judgement in Nursing - Some Conclusions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2002
- Published:
- 14th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443070761
About the Author
Carl Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor (Personal Chair), Department of Health Sciences, University of York, York, UK Senior Lecturer
Dawn Dowding
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Clinical Decision Making, Division of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work, The University of Manchester, Manchester, UK; Former Professor of Nursing at Columbia University School of Nursing and the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, New York, USA