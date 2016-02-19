Clinical Contraception - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483200453, 9781483225487

Clinical Contraception

2nd Edition

Authors: Gladys M. Cox
eBook ISBN: 9781483225487
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1937
Page Count: 206
Description

Clinical Contraception, Second Edition considers the clinical significance and complexities of birth control. This book contains 12 chapters that focus on various types and methods of contraception.
After providing an overview of classification of methods of contraception, this book goes on considering certain aspects of reproduction that have a definite bearing on the control of conception. Considerable chapters are devoted to various methods of contraception, including chemical contraceptives, occlusive pessaries, tampons and sponges, condom, intra-uterine contraceptives. The remaining chapters highlight the contraception permitted for woman under normal and special circumstances. These chapters also examine the legal and public health issues of contraception. This book will be of value to general physicians and health practitioners.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Author's Foreword

Chapter I. Introductory

Chapter II. Physiology of Reproduction in Relation to Contraception

Chapter III. Methods of Contraception—Chemical Contraceptives

Chapter IV. Methods of Contraception—Occlusive Pessaries

Chapter V. Methods of Contraception—Tampons and Sponges—The Douche

Chapter VI. Methods of Contraception—The Condom or Sheath

Chapter VII. Methods of Contraception—Intra-Uterine Methods

Chapter VIII, Methods of Contraception—Other Methods

Chapter IX. Contraception for the Normal Woman

Chapter X. Contraception for the Abnormal Woman

Chapter XI. Evaluation of Contraceptive Methods

Chapter XII. Contraception and the Public Health Service

Appendix

Memorandum 153 M.C.W. and Circulars 1208 and 1408

Action Taken by Local Authorities

List of Birth Control Clinics

List of Contraceptives

Manufacturing Firms and Agents

Birth Control Organizations

Index


Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2037
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225487

