Clinical Contraception, Second Edition considers the clinical significance and complexities of birth control. This book contains 12 chapters that focus on various types and methods of contraception.

After providing an overview of classification of methods of contraception, this book goes on considering certain aspects of reproduction that have a definite bearing on the control of conception. Considerable chapters are devoted to various methods of contraception, including chemical contraceptives, occlusive pessaries, tampons and sponges, condom, intra-uterine contraceptives. The remaining chapters highlight the contraception permitted for woman under normal and special circumstances. These chapters also examine the legal and public health issues of contraception. This book will be of value to general physicians and health practitioners.