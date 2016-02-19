Clinical Contraception
2nd Edition
Description
Clinical Contraception, Second Edition considers the clinical significance and complexities of birth control. This book contains 12 chapters that focus on various types and methods of contraception.
After providing an overview of classification of methods of contraception, this book goes on considering certain aspects of reproduction that have a definite bearing on the control of conception. Considerable chapters are devoted to various methods of contraception, including chemical contraceptives, occlusive pessaries, tampons and sponges, condom, intra-uterine contraceptives. The remaining chapters highlight the contraception permitted for woman under normal and special circumstances. These chapters also examine the legal and public health issues of contraception. This book will be of value to general physicians and health practitioners.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Author's Foreword
Chapter I. Introductory
Chapter II. Physiology of Reproduction in Relation to Contraception
Chapter III. Methods of Contraception—Chemical Contraceptives
Chapter IV. Methods of Contraception—Occlusive Pessaries
Chapter V. Methods of Contraception—Tampons and Sponges—The Douche
Chapter VI. Methods of Contraception—The Condom or Sheath
Chapter VII. Methods of Contraception—Intra-Uterine Methods
Chapter VIII, Methods of Contraception—Other Methods
Chapter IX. Contraception for the Normal Woman
Chapter X. Contraception for the Abnormal Woman
Chapter XI. Evaluation of Contraceptive Methods
Chapter XII. Contraception and the Public Health Service
Appendix
Memorandum 153 M.C.W. and Circulars 1208 and 1408
Action Taken by Local Authorities
List of Birth Control Clinics
List of Contraceptives
Manufacturing Firms and Agents
Birth Control Organizations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2037
- Published:
- 1st January 1937
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225487