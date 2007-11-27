Clinical Companion: Medical-Surgical Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729538404, 9780729578400

Clinical Companion: Medical-Surgical Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Gayle McKenzie Tanya Porter
eBook ISBN: 9780729578400
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 27th November 2007
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Designed to be carried around on clinical or on campus, this is a user-friendly quick-find handbook to common medical-surgical nursing situations that students will face during their clinical experience. The text outlines each of the eleven body systems, as well as concepts relating to the role of the nurse. Each chapter covers simple anatomy and physiology, common conditions, common treatments and pharmacology. Presented in point form and supported with diagrams, it is designed to jog the student's memory or give them a point of reference to find out further in-depth information as required. It will also be suitable for the novice/graduate nurse or nurse re-entering acute care nursing following a period of absence.

Key Features

  • Bullet point layout.
  • Icons highlighting ‘Hints' throughout.
  • Clear, useful and consistent headings.
  • Systems based approach to: Common diseases definition, causes, diagnosis, signs and symptoms, tests and treatment, management, complications Assessment Common tests * Pharmacology (common drugs).
  • 2 colour line drawings.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

    2. Medication administration

    3. Documentation

    4. Pre/post operative care

    5. Neuroscience

    6. Cardiovascular

    7. Respiratory

    8. Gastrointestinal

    9. Renal

    10. Endocrine system

    11. Haematology and oncology

    12. Reproductive

    13. Infectious diseases

    14. Trauma

    15. Emergency

    16. Survival tactics

    17. Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729578400

About the Author

Gayle McKenzie

Affiliations and Expertise

Undergraduate Year 3 Coordinator, La Trobe University, Alfred Health Clinical School

Tanya Porter

Affiliations and Expertise

Critical Care registered nurse and hospital-based clinical nurse educator

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.