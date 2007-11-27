Clinical Companion: Medical-Surgical Nursing

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Designed to be carried around on clinical or on campus, this is a user-friendly quick-find handbook to common medical-surgical nursing situations that students will face during their clinical experience. The text outlines each of the eleven body systems, as well as concepts relating to the role of the nurse. Each chapter covers simple anatomy and physiology, common conditions, common treatments and pharmacology. Presented in point form and supported with diagrams, it is designed to jog the student's memory or give them a point of reference to find out further in-depth information as required. It will also be suitable for the novice/graduate nurse or nurse re-entering acute care nursing following a period of absence.