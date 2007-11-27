Clinical Companion: Medical-Surgical Nursing
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Designed to be carried around on clinical or on campus, this is a user-friendly quick-find handbook to common medical-surgical nursing situations that students will face during their clinical experience. The text outlines each of the eleven body systems, as well as concepts relating to the role of the nurse. Each chapter covers simple anatomy and physiology, common conditions, common treatments and pharmacology. Presented in point form and supported with diagrams, it is designed to jog the student's memory or give them a point of reference to find out further in-depth information as required. It will also be suitable for the novice/graduate nurse or nurse re-entering acute care nursing following a period of absence.
Key Features
- Bullet point layout.
- Icons highlighting ‘Hints' throughout.
- Clear, useful and consistent headings.
- Systems based approach to: Common diseases definition, causes, diagnosis, signs and symptoms, tests and treatment, management, complications Assessment Common tests * Pharmacology (common drugs).
- 2 colour line drawings.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Medication administration
3. Documentation
4. Pre/post operative care
5. Neuroscience
6. Cardiovascular
7. Respiratory
8. Gastrointestinal
9. Renal
10. Endocrine system
11. Haematology and oncology
12. Reproductive
13. Infectious diseases
14. Trauma
15. Emergency
16. Survival tactics
17. Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2008
- Published:
- 27th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578400
About the Author
Gayle McKenzie
Affiliations and Expertise
Undergraduate Year 3 Coordinator, La Trobe University, Alfred Health Clinical School
Tanya Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
Critical Care registered nurse and hospital-based clinical nurse educator