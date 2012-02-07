Clinical Companion for Medical-Surgical Nursing - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781437727975, 9781437727968

Clinical Companion for Medical-Surgical Nursing

7th Edition

Patient-Centered Collaborative Care

Authors: Donna Ignatavicius Chris Winkelman M. Linda Workman
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th February 2012
Page Count: 848
Description

The Clinical Companion for Ignatavicius & Workman: Medical-Surgical Nursing: Patient-Centered Collaborative Care, 7th Edition, is an easy-to-use, A-Z guide to 245 common medical-surgical conditions and their management. Written in a reader-friendly, direct-address style, this handbook is a convenient quick reference that you can carry with you on clinical days.

Key Features

  • A-Z synopses of 245 diseases and disorders, along with related collaborative care, serve as both a quick reference for clinical days and a study resource for essential information
  • Streamlined format helps you focus more effectively on nursing care priorities
  • Consistent collaborative care format helps you prepare for clinical days more efficiently.
  • Special Considerations highlights call your attention to important aspects of nursing care, such as Genetic/Genomic Considerations, Considerations for Older Adults, Women's Health Considerations, and Cultural Considerations.
  • National Patient Safety Goals (NPSG) icons help you provide safe and effective care by highlighting safety information identified in The Joint Commission's National Patient Safety Goals.
  • Concepts of Medical-Surgical Nursing sections provide a quick, one-stop review of eight concepts that are critical to medical-surgical nursing practice.
  • A-Z thumb tabs along the edges of the pages facilitate quick access to clinical information for just-in-time learning and review at the bedside.
  • 10 quick-reference appendices provide need-to-know, quick-reference coverage of common or important clinical topics
    • Guide to Head-To-Toe Physical Assessment of Adults
    • Terminology Associated With Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
    • Laboratory Values
    • Interventions for Common Environmental Emergencies
    • Chemical and Biological Agents of Terrorism
    • Discharge Planning
    • Electrocardiographic Complexes, Segments, and Intervals
    • The Patient Requiring Intubation and Mechanical Ventilation
    • The Patient Requiring Chest Tubes
    • Communication Quick Reference for Spanish-Speaking Patients

Table of Contents

Part One: Concepts of Medical-Surgical Nursing

Cancer Pathophysiology

Cancer Treatment Issues

End-of-Life Care

Infection

Inflammation and Immunity

Pain

Perioperative Care

Substance Abuse

Part Two: Diseases and Disorders

Alphabetical entries for 245 common medical-surgical conditions

Appendices

1. Guide to Head-To-Toe Physical Assessment of Adults,

2. Terminology Associated With Fluid and Electrolyte Balance

3. Laboratory Values

4. Interventions for Common Environmental Emergencies

5. Chemical and Biological Agents of Terrorism

6. Discharge Planning

7. Electrocardiographic Complexes, Segments, and Intervals

8. The Patient Requiring Intubation and Mechanical Ventilation

9. The Patient Requiring Chest Tubes

10. Communication Quick Reference for Spanish-Speaking Patients

About the Author

Donna Ignatavicius

Affiliations and Expertise

Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico

Chris Winkelman

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Case Western Reserve University; Clinical Nurse, Trauma/Critical Care Float Pool, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio

M. Linda Workman

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio

