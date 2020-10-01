Clinical Companion for Medical-Surgical Nursing - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323681513, 9780323681544

Clinical Companion for Medical-Surgical Nursing

10th Edition

Concepts for Interprofessional Collaborative Care

Authors: Donna Ignatavicius M. Linda Workman Cherie Rebar Nicole Heimgartner
Paperback ISBN: 9780323681513
eBook ISBN: 9780323681544
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 712
About the Author

Donna Ignatavicius

Affiliations and Expertise

Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico

M. Linda Workman

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio

Cherie Rebar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, Wittenberg University, Springfield, OH

Nicole Heimgartner

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Associate Professor of Nursing Kettering College

