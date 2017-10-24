Clinical Companion for Medical-Surgical Nursing - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323461702, 9780323461719

Clinical Companion for Medical-Surgical Nursing

9th Edition

Concepts For Interprofessional Collaborative Care

Authors: Donna Ignatavicius Chris Winkelman M. Linda Workman Nicole Heimgartner
Paperback ISBN: 9780323461702
eBook ISBN: 9780323461719
eBook ISBN: 9780323461726
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th October 2017
Page Count: 736
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The go-to clinical companion for medical-surgical nursing students! Clinical Companion for Ignatavicius, Workman, and Rebar’s Medical-Surgical Nursing: Interprofessional Collaborative Care, 9th Edition, is an A-Z, easy-to-use guide to more than 250 common medical-surgical conditions and their management. Written in a reader-friendly, direct-address style, this convenient tool is perfect for helping you out on clinical days in school and in practice. This edition features a unique focus on the concepts and exemplars found in the Ignatavicius textbook, along with updated content throughout that cross-references to the main text. With a streamlined collaborative care format, complete with new QSEN highlights and a reorganized Concepts in Medical-Surgical Nursing section, it will quickly become your favorite bedside reference.

Key Features

  • A-Z synopses of more than 250 diseases and disorders, along with related collaborative care, serve as both a quick reference for clinical days and a study resource for diseases/disorders and related collaborative care.
  • QSEN highlights each focus on one or more of the six core QSEN competencies (Patient-Centered Care, Teamwork & Collaboration, Evidence-Based Practice, Quality Improvement, Safety, and Informatics) to help you understand how to apply QSEN competencies for safe patient care.
  • Quick reference thumb tabs appear along the edges of the pages to facilitate quick access to clinical information for just-in-time learning and reference at the bedside.

Table of Contents

PART I: CONCEPTS FOR INTERPROFESSIONAL COLLABORATIVE CARE New title/focus

PART II: DISEASES AND DISORDERS
Alphabetical entries for more than 250 common medical-surgical conditions

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323461702
eBook ISBN:
9780323461719
eBook ISBN:
9780323461726

About the Author

Donna Ignatavicius

Affiliations and Expertise

Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico

Chris Winkelman

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Case Western Reserve University; Clinical Nurse, Trauma/Critical Care Float Pool, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio

M. Linda Workman

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio

Nicole Heimgartner

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Associate Professor of Nursing Kettering College

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.