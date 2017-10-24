The go-to clinical companion for medical-surgical nursing students! Clinical Companion for Ignatavicius, Workman, and Rebar’s Medical-Surgical Nursing: Interprofessional Collaborative Care, 9th Edition, is an A-Z, easy-to-use guide to more than 250 common medical-surgical conditions and their management. Written in a reader-friendly, direct-address style, this convenient tool is perfect for helping you out on clinical days in school and in practice. This edition features a unique focus on the concepts and exemplars found in the Ignatavicius textbook, along with updated content throughout that cross-references to the main text. With a streamlined collaborative care format, complete with new QSEN highlights and a reorganized Concepts in Medical-Surgical Nursing section, it will quickly become your favorite bedside reference.