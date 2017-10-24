Clinical Companion for Medical-Surgical Nursing
9th Edition
Concepts For Interprofessional Collaborative Care
The go-to clinical companion for medical-surgical nursing students! Clinical Companion for Ignatavicius, Workman, and Rebar’s Medical-Surgical Nursing: Interprofessional Collaborative Care, 9th Edition, is an A-Z, easy-to-use guide to more than 250 common medical-surgical conditions and their management. Written in a reader-friendly, direct-address style, this convenient tool is perfect for helping you out on clinical days in school and in practice. This edition features a unique focus on the concepts and exemplars found in the Ignatavicius textbook, along with updated content throughout that cross-references to the main text. With a streamlined collaborative care format, complete with new QSEN highlights and a reorganized Concepts in Medical-Surgical Nursing section, it will quickly become your favorite bedside reference.
- A-Z synopses of more than 250 diseases and disorders , along with related collaborative care, serve as both a quick reference for clinical days and a study resource for diseases/disorders and related collaborative care.
- QSEN highlights each focus on one or more of the six core QSEN competencies (Patient-Centered Care, Teamwork & Collaboration, Evidence-Based Practice, Quality Improvement, Safety, and Informatics) to help you understand how to apply QSEN competencies for safe patient care.
- Quick reference thumb tabs appear along the edges of the pages to facilitate quick access to clinical information for just-in-time learning and reference at the bedside.
PART I: CONCEPTS FOR INTERPROFESSIONAL COLLABORATIVE CARE New title/focus
PART II: DISEASES AND DISORDERS
Alphabetical entries for more than 250 common medical-surgical conditions
736
- 736
English
- English
© Saunders 2018
- © Saunders 2018
24th October 2017
- 24th October 2017
Saunders
- Saunders
9780323461702
- 9780323461702
9780323461719
- 9780323461719
9780323461726
- 9780323461726
Donna Ignatavicius
Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico
Chris Winkelman
Assistant Professor, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Case Western Reserve University; Clinical Nurse, Trauma/Critical Care Float Pool, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio
M. Linda Workman
Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
Nicole Heimgartner
Former Associate Professor of Nursing Kettering College