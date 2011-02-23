Clinical Companion for Maternity & Newborn Nursing
2nd Edition
Description
Provide competent and sensitive maternal and newborn nursing care with Clinical Companion for Maternity & Newborn Nursing, 2nd Edition! Ideal for quick reference in the clinical setting, this book offers the information you need on topics such as pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum care, and care of the newborn, including potential complications for each. Expert authors Dr. Shannon E. Perry, Kitty Cashion, Dr. Deitra Leonard Lowdermilk, and Kathryn R. Alden stress the importance of safe nursing practice as outlined in the Quality and Safety Education for Nurses (QSEN) initiative.
Key Features
- Teaching for Self-Management boxes offer a guide to communicating follow-up care to patients and their families.
- Signs of Potential Complications boxes help you recognize the signs and symptoms of complications and provide immediate interventions.
- Procedure boxes offer easy-to-use, step-by-step instructions for maternity skills and procedures.
- Emergency boxes may be used for quick reference in critical situations.
- Nursing Alerts highlight critical information that must be considered when providing care.
- Medication Guides in an appendix provide a key reference for common drugs and their interactions.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Pregnancy
Section 2: Selected Pregnancy Complications
Section 3: Intrapartum
Section 4: Selected Childbirth Complications
Section 5: Postpartum
Section 6: Selected Postpartum Complications
Section 7: The Newborn
Section 8: Selected Newborn Complications
Appendix A: Laboratory Values for Pregnant and Non-Pregnant Women
Appendix B: Medication Guides
Appendix C: English-Spanish Translations
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 23rd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293938
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081092
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323077996
About the Author
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC