Clinical Companion for Maternity & Newborn Nursing - 2nd Edition

Clinical Companion for Maternity & Newborn Nursing

2nd Edition

Authors: Shannon Perry Deitra Lowdermilk
eBook ISBN: 9780323293938
eBook ISBN: 9780323081092
Paperback ISBN: 9780323077996
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd February 2011
Page Count: 480
Description

Provide competent and sensitive maternal and newborn nursing care with Clinical Companion for Maternity & Newborn Nursing, 2nd Edition! Ideal for quick reference in the clinical setting, this book offers the information you need on topics such as pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum care, and care of the newborn, including potential complications for each. Expert authors Dr. Shannon E. Perry, Kitty Cashion, Dr. Deitra Leonard Lowdermilk, and Kathryn R. Alden stress the importance of safe nursing practice as outlined in the Quality and Safety Education for Nurses (QSEN) initiative.

Key Features

  • Teaching for Self-Management boxes offer a guide to communicating follow-up care to patients and their families.
  • Signs of Potential Complications boxes help you recognize the signs and symptoms of complications and provide immediate interventions.
  • Procedure boxes offer easy-to-use, step-by-step instructions for maternity skills and procedures.
  • Emergency boxes may be used for quick reference in critical situations.
  • Nursing Alerts highlight critical information that must be considered when providing care.
  • Medication Guides in an appendix provide a key reference for common drugs and their interactions.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Pregnancy

Section 2: Selected Pregnancy Complications

Section 3: Intrapartum

Section 4: Selected Childbirth Complications

Section 5: Postpartum

Section 6: Selected Postpartum Complications

Section 7: The Newborn

Section 8: Selected Newborn Complications

Appendix A: Laboratory Values for Pregnant and Non-Pregnant Women

Appendix B: Medication Guides

Appendix C: English-Spanish Translations

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323293938
eBook ISBN:
9780323081092
Paperback ISBN:
9780323077996

About the Author

Shannon Perry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA

Deitra Lowdermilk

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

