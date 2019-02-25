Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing
2nd Edition
Active Learning for Collaborative Practice
Description
Keep all the hard-to-remember nursing information with you right at the point of care with this portable, easy-to-use clinical reference. Organized with your clinical experience in mind, this Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing: Active Learning for Collaborative Practice, 2nd Edition features all the facts, terms, charts, graphs, numbers, and abbreviations you need to know from the time you see your first patient and all the patients after! Take advantage of the new body system assessment chapters, new guidelines on preventing pressure ulcers, and a new section on health care terminology. Best of all, the facts and figures housed in this compact reference are organized using tabs, lists, and outlines to make the process of finding the right information a fast one.
Key Features
- Detailed information on calculations, safety, compatibilities, conversions, administration, and more help you prevent medication errors and ensure safe practice.
- Tabular, list, and outline formats for content make information easy to find and review.
- Small, portable size makes the information easy to carry around during clinical practice.
Table of Contents
1. Medical, Nursing, and Health Professions Terminology
2. Communication
3. Interprofessional Collaboration and Delegation
4. Nursing Process and Care Planning
5. Documentation
6. Patient Interview
7. Vital Signs
8. Physical Assessment
9. Pain Assessment
10. Skin, Hair, Nail Assessment
11. Head, Ears, Eyes, Nose, and Throat Assessment
12. Respiratory Assessment
13. Cardiac and Peripheral Vascular Assessment
14. Musculoskeletal Assessment
15. Neurological Assessment
16. Abdominal Assessment
17. Breast and Genital Assessment
18. Safety
19. Equivalents and Dosage Calculation
20. Medication Administration
21. Infection Control
22. Mobility and Positioning
23. Personal Care
24. Wound Care
25. Oxygen Administration
26. Nutrition and Diets
27. Diagnostic Testing and Procedures
28. Preoperative and Postoperative Care
29. Emergent Clinical Situations
30. Death and Dying
Details
- No. of pages:
- 399
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 25th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597302
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597296
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597319
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323597289