Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323711302, 9780323711333

Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing

10th Edition

Just the Facts

Authors: Patricia Potter Anne Perry Patricia Stockert Amy Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780323711333
Paperback ISBN: 9780323711302
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 400
About the Author

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Patricia Stockert

Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

Amy Hall

Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

