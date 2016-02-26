A concise, pocket-sized nursing reference, Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing, 9th Edition includes all the facts and figures you’ll need to succeed in clinicals. The streamlined format organizes content by body system, with tables, boxes, and bulleted lists that simplify searching. From definitions and abbreviations to dosage calculations and lab values, this pocket guide presents the most up-to-date guidelines and clinical information in an easy-to-use, quick-reference format!