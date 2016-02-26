Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323396639, 9780323396509

Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing

9th Edition

Just the Facts

Authors: Patricia Potter Anne Perry Patricia Stockert Amy Hall Veronica Peterson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323396639
eBook ISBN: 9780323396509
eBook ISBN: 9780323396486
eBook ISBN: 9780323396523
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th February 2016
Page Count: 384
Description

A concise, pocket-sized nursing reference, Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing, 9th Edition includes all the facts and figures you’ll need to succeed in clinicals. The streamlined format organizes content by body system, with tables, boxes, and bulleted lists that simplify searching. From definitions and abbreviations to dosage calculations and lab values, this pocket guide presents the most up-to-date guidelines and clinical information in an easy-to-use, quick-reference format!

Key Features

  • Basic assessment by body system makes it easy to locate specific information.
  • Concise, pocket-sized format ensures portability for use in the clinical setting.
  • Basic facts and figures provide valuable background information.
  • English-to-Spanish translations help you communicate with Spanish-speaking patients.
  • Content is presented in tabular, list, and outline format for quick and easy retrieval.
  • Chapter outlines with corresponding page numbers provide quick, easy access to information.

Table of Contents

1. Health Care Terminology
2. Medications: Calculations and Administration
3. Infection Control
4. Basic Nursing Assessments
5. Documentation
6. Integumentary System
7. Skeletal System
8. Muscular System
9. Nervous System
10. Circulatory System
11. Respiratory System
12. Endocrine System
13. Digestive System
14. Urinary System
15. Reproductive System
16. Tests and Procedures
17. Surgical Nursing Care
18. Patient Safety
19. Care of the Dying

Appendix: English-to-Spanish Translation Guide: Key Medical Questions

About the Author

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

Patricia Stockert

Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

Affiliations and Expertise

President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

Amy Hall

Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Veronica Peterson

Veronica Peterson, BA, RN, BSN, MS, Manager of Clinical Support, University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation; Adjunct Clinical Instructor, University of Wisconsin School of Nursing, Madison, WI

Affiliations and Expertise

Manager of Clinical Support, University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation; Adjunct Clinical Instructor, University of Wisconsin School of Nursing, Madison, WI

