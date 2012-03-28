Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323085267, 9780323101028

Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing

8th Edition

Just the Facts

Authors: Patricia Potter Anne Perry Patricia Stockert Amy Hall Veronica Peterson
eBook ISBN: 9780323101028
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th March 2012
Page Count: 384
Description

A concise, pocket-sized nursing reference, Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing: Just the Facts, 8th Edition provides quick access to all of the information you'll need to know in your clinicals. A streamlined format organizes content by body system, using tables, boxes and bulleted lists to simplify lookup. From definitions and abbreviations to dosage calculations and lab values, this pocket guide presents the most up-to-date guidelines and clinical information in a popular, quick-reference format!

Key Features

    • The concise, pocket-sized format ensures portability for use in the clinical setting.

    • Content is presented in tabular, list, and outline format for quick and easy retrieval.

    • A body-systems organization makes it easy to locate specific information, including basic assessment and infection control guidelines, diagnostic tests, basic emergency care procedures, and more.

    • Chapter outlines with corresponding page numbers provide quick, easy access to information.

    • Basic facts and figures provide the valuable background frequently needed in early clinical experiences.

    • Abbreviation guidelines are included.

    • An English-to-Spanish Translation Guide helps you communicate with Spanish-speaking patients.

    Table of Contents

    1. Health Care Terminology

    2. Medications: Calculations and Administration

    3. Infection Control

    4. Basic Nursing Assessments

    5. Documentation

    6. Integumentary System

    7. Skeletal System

    8. Muscular System

    9. Nervous System

    10. Circulatory System

    11. Respiratory System

    12. Endocrine System

    13. Digestive System

    14. Urinary System

    15. Reproductive System

    16. Tests and Procedures

    17. Surgical Nursing Care

    18. Patient Safety

    19. Care of the Dying

    Appendix: English-to-Spanish Translation Guide: Key Medical Questions

    Details

    No. of pages:
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2013
    Published:
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323101028
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323187008

    About the Author

    Patricia Potter

    Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

    Anne Perry

    Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

    Patricia Stockert

    Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

    Affiliations and Expertise

    President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

    Amy Hall

    Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

    Veronica Peterson

    Veronica Peterson, BA, RN, BSN, MS, Manager of Clinical Support, University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation; Adjunct Clinical Instructor, University of Wisconsin School of Nursing, Madison, WI

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Manager of Clinical Support, University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation; Adjunct Clinical Instructor, University of Wisconsin School of Nursing, Madison, WI

