Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing
8th Edition
Just the Facts
A concise, pocket-sized nursing reference, Clinical Companion for Fundamentals of Nursing: Just the Facts, 8th Edition provides quick access to all of the information you'll need to know in your clinicals. A streamlined format organizes content by body system, using tables, boxes and bulleted lists to simplify lookup. From definitions and abbreviations to dosage calculations and lab values, this pocket guide presents the most up-to-date guidelines and clinical information in a popular, quick-reference format!
- The concise, pocket-sized format ensures portability for use in the clinical setting.
- Content is presented in tabular, list, and outline format for quick and easy retrieval.
- A body-systems organization makes it easy to locate specific information, including basic assessment and infection control guidelines, diagnostic tests, basic emergency care procedures, and more.
- Chapter outlines with corresponding page numbers provide quick, easy access to information.
- Basic facts and figures provide the valuable background frequently needed in early clinical experiences.
- Abbreviation guidelines are included.
- An English-to-Spanish Translation Guide helps you communicate with Spanish-speaking patients.
1. Health Care Terminology
2. Medications: Calculations and Administration
3. Infection Control
4. Basic Nursing Assessments
5. Documentation
6. Integumentary System
7. Skeletal System
8. Muscular System
9. Nervous System
10. Circulatory System
11. Respiratory System
12. Endocrine System
13. Digestive System
14. Urinary System
15. Reproductive System
16. Tests and Procedures
17. Surgical Nursing Care
18. Patient Safety
19. Care of the Dying
Appendix: English-to-Spanish Translation Guide: Key Medical Questions
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 28th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323101028
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187008
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Patricia Stockert
Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Amy Hall
Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Veronica Peterson
Veronica Peterson, BA, RN, BSN, MS, Manager of Clinical Support, University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation; Adjunct Clinical Instructor, University of Wisconsin School of Nursing, Madison, WI
