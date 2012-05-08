Clinical Chemistry - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780723437031, 9780723437802

Clinical Chemistry

7th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Access

Authors: William Marshall Stephen K Bangert Márta Lapsley
Paperback ISBN: 9780723437048
eBook ISBN: 9780723437802
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 8th May 2012
Page Count: 378
Description

Clinical Chemistry considers what happens to the body’s chemistry when affected by disease. Each chapter covers the relevant basic science and effectively applies this to clinical practice. It includes discussion on diagnostic techniques and patient management and makes regular use of case histories to emphasise clinical relevance, summarise chapter key points and to provide a useful starting point for examination revision.

The clear and engaging writing style appreciated by generations of readers has been retained in this new seventh edition, while the content has been thoroughly updated throughout. The approach and scope of this trusted text makes it ideal for integrated medical curricula for medical training and for students and practitioners of clinical and biomedical science. The complementary online version of the book, including additional self-assessment material, completes this superb learning package.

Table of Contents

Biochemical tests in clinical medicine. Water, sodium and potassium. Hydrogen ion homoeostasis and blood gases. The kidneys. The liver. The gastrointestinal tract. The hypothalamus and pituitary gland. The adrenal glands. The thyroid gland. The gonads. Disorders of carbohydrate metabolism. Calcium phosphate and magnesium. Palsma protein and enzymes. Lipids, lipoproteins and cardiovascular disease. The locomotor and nervous systemns. Inherited meatbolic disease. Disorders of haemoproteins, porthyrins and iron. Metabolic aspects of malignant disease. Therapeutic drug monitoring and chemical aspects of toxicology. Clinical nutrition. Clinical chemistry at the extremes of age.

Details

About the Author

William Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Reader in Clinical Biochemistry, Kings College London, London, UK; formerly Consultant Clinical Biochemist and Clinical Director of Pathology, The London Clinic, London, UK.

Stephen K Bangert

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Chemical Pathologist

Márta Lapsley

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Chemical Pathologist, Epsom and St. Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, Epsom, Surrey, UK

