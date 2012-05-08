Clinical Chemistry
7th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Access
Description
Clinical Chemistry considers what happens to the body’s chemistry when affected by disease. Each chapter covers the relevant basic science and effectively applies this to clinical practice. It includes discussion on diagnostic techniques and patient management and makes regular use of case histories to emphasise clinical relevance, summarise chapter key points and to provide a useful starting point for examination revision.
The clear and engaging writing style appreciated by generations of readers has been retained in this new seventh edition, while the content has been thoroughly updated throughout. The approach and scope of this trusted text makes it ideal for integrated medical curricula for medical training and for students and practitioners of clinical and biomedical science. The complementary online version of the book, including additional self-assessment material, completes this superb learning package.
Table of Contents
Biochemical tests in clinical medicine. Water, sodium and potassium. Hydrogen ion homoeostasis and blood gases. The kidneys. The liver. The gastrointestinal tract. The hypothalamus and pituitary gland. The adrenal glands. The thyroid gland. The gonads. Disorders of carbohydrate metabolism. Calcium phosphate and magnesium. Palsma protein and enzymes. Lipids, lipoproteins and cardiovascular disease. The locomotor and nervous systemns. Inherited meatbolic disease. Disorders of haemoproteins, porthyrins and iron. Metabolic aspects of malignant disease. Therapeutic drug monitoring and chemical aspects of toxicology. Clinical nutrition. Clinical chemistry at the extremes of age.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2012
- Published:
- 8th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723437048
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437802
About the Author
William Marshall
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Reader in Clinical Biochemistry, Kings College London, London, UK; formerly Consultant Clinical Biochemist and Clinical Director of Pathology, The London Clinic, London, UK.
Stephen K Bangert
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Chemical Pathologist
Márta Lapsley
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Chemical Pathologist, Epsom and St. Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, Epsom, Surrey, UK