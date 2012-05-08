Clinical Chemistry considers what happens to the body’s chemistry when affected by disease. Each chapter covers the relevant basic science and effectively applies this to clinical practice. It includes discussion on diagnostic techniques and patient management and makes regular use of case histories to emphasise clinical relevance, summarise chapter key points and to provide a useful starting point for examination revision.

The clear and engaging writing style appreciated by generations of readers has been retained in this new seventh edition, while the content has been thoroughly updated throughout. The approach and scope of this trusted text makes it ideal for integrated medical curricula for medical training and for students and practitioners of clinical and biomedical science. The complementary online version of the book, including additional self-assessment material, completes this superb learning package.