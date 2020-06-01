Clinical Chemistry - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780702079368

Clinical Chemistry

9th Edition

Authors: William Marshall Márta Lapsley Andrew Day Kate Shipman
Paperback ISBN: 9780702079368
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 424
Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702079368

About the Author

William Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Reader in Clinical Biochemistry, Kings College London, London, UK; formerly Consultant Clinical Biochemist and Clinical Director of Pathology, The London Clinic, London, UK.

Márta Lapsley

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Chemical Pathologist, Epsom and St. Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, Epsom, Surrey, UK

Andrew Day

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Clinical Biochemistry and Metabolic Medicine, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, Bristol, UK

Kate Shipman

