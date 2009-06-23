Clinical Chemistry - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323036580, 9780323074780

Clinical Chemistry

5th Edition

Theory, Analysis, Correlation

Authors: Lawrence Kaplan Amadeo Pesce
eBook ISBN: 9780323074780
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323036580
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd June 2009
Page Count: 1200
Description

From the classroom to the lab, this text provides complete coverage of the latest advances in clinical chemistry. Part one of the text includes content on laboratory techniques and practice, and part two provides detailed descriptions of how specific diseases affect the human body. Plenty of user-friendly features including outlines, key terms, objectives, and internet references make even difficult concepts easy to understand, and the new full-color insert illustrates important concepts in vibrant detail.

Key Features

  • Full coverage of clinical chemistry from experts in the field gives you a solid foundation for transferring from theory to practice.
  • Clear explanations and user-friendly features make this a textbook that you can continue to use as a reference on the job.
  • Key terms listed at the beginning of each chapter help you master relevant vocabulary.
  • Section objectives highlight the most important content and provide goals for each chapter.

Table of Contents

Part I: Laboratory Techniques and Laboratory Management

1. Basic Laboratory Principles and Techniques

2. Spectral Techniques

3. Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry: Theory, Practice, and Instrumentation

4. Chromatographic Techniques

5. Laboratory Analysis of Hemoglobin Variants NEW!

6. Electrophoresis

7. Immunological Reactions

8. Immunochemical Techniques

9. Principles for Competitive-Binding Assays

10. Laboratory Approaches to Serology Testing NEW!

11. Measurement of Colligative Properties

12. Electrochemistry: Principles and Measurement

13. Molecular Diagnostics

14. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

15. Clinical Enzymology

16. Protein Isoforms: Isoenzymes and Isoforms

17. Interferences in Chemical Analysis

18. Sources and Control of Preanalytical Variation

19. Laboratory Management

20. Laboratory Automation

21. Point-of-Care (Near-Patient) Testing

22. Laboratory Information Systems

23. Laboratory Statistics

24. Reference Intervals and Clinical Decision Limits

25. Quality Control in the Clinical Chemistry Laboratory

26. Evaluation of Methods


Part II: Physiology and Pathophysiology

27. Basic Biochemistry

28. Physiology of Body Water and Electrolytes

29. Acid-Base Control and Acid-Base Disorders

30. Renal Function

31. Liver Function

32. Viral Hepatitis: Diagnosis and Monitoring NEW!

33. Bone Disease

34. The Pancreas: Function and Chemical Pathology

35. Gastrointestinal Function

36. Cardiac and Muscle Disease

37. Coronary Artery Disease: Lipid Metabolism

38. Diabetes

39. Iron, Porphyrin, and Bilirubin Metabolism

40. Hemoglobin

41. Human Nutrition

42. Trace Metals

43. Vitamins

44. Pregnancy

45. The Newborn

46. Extravascular Biological Fluids

47. Nervous System

48. General Endocrinology

49. Thyroid

50. The Gonads

51. Adrenal Hormones and Hypertension

52. Diseases of Genetic Origin

53. Neoplasia

54. Laboratory Evaluation of the Transplant Recipient

55. Toxicology

56. Addiction and Substance Abuse

About the Author

Lawrence Kaplan

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Clinical Chemistry, Bellevue Hospital; Clinical Professor, Pathology, New York University, New York, NY

Amadeo Pesce

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, College of Medicine, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH; Laboratory Director, Adams County Hospital, West Union, OH; Laboratory Director, Drake Center, Cincinnati, OH

