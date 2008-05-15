Clinical Chemistry, International Edition - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780723434603, 9780723436812

Clinical Chemistry, International Edition

6th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Access

Authors: William Marshall
eBook ISBN: 9780723436812
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 15th May 2008
Page Count: 428
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Biochemical tests in clinical medicine. Water, sodium and potassium. Hydrogen ion homoeostasis and blood gases. The kidneys. The liver. The gastrointestinal tract. The hypothalamus and pituitary gland. The adrenal glands. The thyroid gland. The gonads. Disorders of carbohydrate metabolism. Calcium phosphate and magnesium. Palsma protein and enzymes. Lipids, lipoproteins and cardiovascular disease. The locomotor and nervous systemns. Inherited meatbolic disease. Disorders of haemoproteins, porthyrins and iron. Metabolic aspects of malignant disease. Therapeutic drug monitoring and chemical aspects of toxicology. Clinical nutrition. Clinical chemistry at the extremes of age.

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723436812

About the Author

William Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Reader in Clinical Biochemistry, Kings College London, London, UK; formerly Consultant Clinical Biochemist and Clinical Director of Pathology, The London Clinic, London, UK.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.