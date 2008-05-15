Clinical Chemistry, International Edition

Biochemical tests in clinical medicine. Water, sodium and potassium. Hydrogen ion homoeostasis and blood gases. The kidneys. The liver. The gastrointestinal tract. The hypothalamus and pituitary gland. The adrenal glands. The thyroid gland. The gonads. Disorders of carbohydrate metabolism. Calcium phosphate and magnesium. Palsma protein and enzymes. Lipids, lipoproteins and cardiovascular disease. The locomotor and nervous systemns. Inherited meatbolic disease. Disorders of haemoproteins, porthyrins and iron. Metabolic aspects of malignant disease. Therapeutic drug monitoring and chemical aspects of toxicology. Clinical nutrition. Clinical chemistry at the extremes of age.