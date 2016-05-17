Clinical Challenges in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
1st Edition
Special Populations, Physiological Conditions and Pharmacogenomics
Description
Clinical Challenges in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring: Special Populations, Physiological Conditions and Pharmacogenomics focuses on critical issues in therapeutic drug monitoring including special requirements of therapeutic drug monitoring important to special populations (infants and children, pregnant women, elderly patients, and obese patients). The book also covers issues of free drug monitoring and common interferences in using immunoassays for therapeutic drug monitoring.
This book is essential reading for any clinician, fellow, or trainee who wants to gain greater insight into the process of therapeutic drug monitoring for individual dosage adjustment and avoiding drug toxicity for certain drugs within a narrow therapeutic window. The book is written specifically for busy clinicians, fellows, and trainees who order therapeutic drug monitoring and need to get more familiar with testing methodologies, issues of interferences, and interpretation of results in certain patient populations.
Key Features
- Offers busy clinicians, pathologists, and trainees a concise resource on the key aspects and critical issues in therapeutic drug monitoring
- Focuses on patient populations such as infants and children, pregnant women, elderly patients, and obese patients, who have special requirements in therapeutic drug monitoring
- Explores special topics in therapeutic drug monitoring including free drug monitoring and common immunoassay interference
- Explains how individual dosage adjustments can prevent drug toxicity for certain drugs within a narrow therapeutic window
Readership
Fellows and residents of pathology and internal medicine, practicing clinicians in pathology, family medicine and internal medicine, as well as laboratory professionals
Table of Contents
Overview of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Immunoassays and Issues with Interference in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Application of Chromatography Combined with Mass Spectrometry in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Clinical Utility of Free Drug Monitoring
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Newer Antiepileptic Drugs
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Antiretrovirals
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Infants and Children
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Pregnancy
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in the Elderly
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Obese Patients
Special Issues in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Patients with Uremia, Liver Disease, and Critically Ill Patients
Integrating Therapuetic Drug Monitoring and Pharmacogenomics
Warfarin Pharmacogenomics
Drug Monitoring in Alternative Matrices
Integrating and Supporting Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in a Hospital System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020524
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128020258
About the Editor
William Clarke
William Clarke received his PhD in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 2000, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship in Clinical Chemistry at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, ending in 2002. In addition, he received an MBA focused on Medical Services Management from the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins in 2007. He is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology, as well as the director of both Point-of-Care Testing and Clinical Toxicology for The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Clarke is board certified in Clinical Chemistry by the American Board of Clinical Chemistry, and is a Fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Dr. Clarke has published, as author or co-author, over 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters. He is the Editor of the book Contemporary Practice in Clinical Chemistry, and the Co-Editor-in-Chief for the journal Practical Laboratory Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
Amitava Dasgupta
Amitava Dasgupta received his PhD degree in Chemistry from Stanford University and his fellowship training in Clinical Chemistry from the Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Washington School of Medicine at Seattle. He is a tenured Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. Dr. Dasgupta has published 210 scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and has edited, co-edited or written 15 books. He is on the Editorial Board of five major medical journals including American Journal of Clinical Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Clinica Chimica Acta and Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA