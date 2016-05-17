Clinical Challenges in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128020258, 9780128020524

Clinical Challenges in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

1st Edition

Special Populations, Physiological Conditions and Pharmacogenomics

Editors: William Clarke Amitava Dasgupta
eBook ISBN: 9780128020524
Paperback ISBN: 9780128020258
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th May 2016
Page Count: 376
Clinical Challenges in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring: Special Populations, Physiological Conditions and Pharmacogenomics focuses on critical issues in therapeutic drug monitoring including special requirements of therapeutic drug monitoring important to special populations (infants and children, pregnant women, elderly patients, and obese patients). The book also covers issues of free drug monitoring and common interferences in using immunoassays for therapeutic drug monitoring.

This book is essential reading for any clinician, fellow, or trainee who wants to gain greater insight into the process of therapeutic drug monitoring for individual dosage adjustment and avoiding drug toxicity for certain drugs within a narrow therapeutic window. The book is written specifically for busy clinicians, fellows, and trainees who order therapeutic drug monitoring and need to get more familiar with testing methodologies, issues of interferences, and interpretation of results in certain patient populations.

  • Offers busy clinicians, pathologists, and trainees a concise resource on the key aspects and critical issues in therapeutic drug monitoring
  • Focuses on patient populations such as infants and children, pregnant women, elderly patients, and obese patients, who have special requirements in therapeutic drug monitoring
  • Explores special topics in therapeutic drug monitoring including free drug monitoring and common immunoassay interference
  • Explains how individual dosage adjustments can prevent drug toxicity for certain drugs within a narrow therapeutic window

Fellows and residents of pathology and internal medicine, practicing clinicians in pathology, family medicine and internal medicine, as well as laboratory professionals

Overview of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Immunoassays and Issues with Interference in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Application of Chromatography Combined with Mass Spectrometry in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Clinical Utility of Free Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Newer Antiepileptic Drugs

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring of Antiretrovirals

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Infants and Children

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Pregnancy

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in the Elderly

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Obese Patients

Special Issues in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Patients with Uremia, Liver Disease, and Critically Ill Patients

Integrating Therapuetic Drug Monitoring and Pharmacogenomics

Warfarin Pharmacogenomics

Drug Monitoring in Alternative Matrices

Integrating and Supporting Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in a Hospital System

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128020524
Paperback ISBN:
9780128020258

William Clarke

William Clarke

William Clarke received his PhD in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 2000, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship in Clinical Chemistry at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, ending in 2002. In addition, he received an MBA focused on Medical Services Management from the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins in 2007. He is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology, as well as the director of both Point-of-Care Testing and Clinical Toxicology for The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Clarke is board certified in Clinical Chemistry by the American Board of Clinical Chemistry, and is a Fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Dr. Clarke has published, as author or co-author, over 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters. He is the Editor of the book Contemporary Practice in Clinical Chemistry, and the Co-Editor-in-Chief for the journal Practical Laboratory Medicine.

Associate Professor of Pathology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

Amitava Dasgupta

Amitava Dasgupta

Amitava Dasgupta received his PhD degree in Chemistry from Stanford University and his fellowship training in Clinical Chemistry from the Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Washington School of Medicine at Seattle. He is a tenured Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. Dr. Dasgupta has published 210 scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and has edited, co-edited or written 15 books. He is on the Editorial Board of five major medical journals including American Journal of Clinical Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Clinica Chimica Acta and Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis.

Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA

