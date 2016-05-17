Clinical Challenges in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring: Special Populations, Physiological Conditions and Pharmacogenomics focuses on critical issues in therapeutic drug monitoring including special requirements of therapeutic drug monitoring important to special populations (infants and children, pregnant women, elderly patients, and obese patients). The book also covers issues of free drug monitoring and common interferences in using immunoassays for therapeutic drug monitoring.

This book is essential reading for any clinician, fellow, or trainee who wants to gain greater insight into the process of therapeutic drug monitoring for individual dosage adjustment and avoiding drug toxicity for certain drugs within a narrow therapeutic window. The book is written specifically for busy clinicians, fellows, and trainees who order therapeutic drug monitoring and need to get more familiar with testing methodologies, issues of interferences, and interpretation of results in certain patient populations.