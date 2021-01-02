COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Clinical Cases in Uveitis - 1st Edition

Clinical Cases in Uveitis

1st Edition

Differential Diagnosis and Management

Editors: Harpal Sandhu Henry J. Kaplan
Paperback ISBN: 9780323695411
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd January 2021
Page Count: 336
Description

Intraocular inflammation is particularly difficult to diagnose and treat, often resembling a complex puzzle of patient history, symptoms, imaging, and laboratory test results. Clinical Cases in Uveitis: Differential Diagnosis and Management is a unique, case-based resource designed to help you navigate the range of challenging manifestations and presentations that often mimic other diseases. More than 90 real-world uveitis cases are presented in a highly templated, easy-to-follow format, along with step-by-step guidance on the right patient questions, assessment, differential diagnosis, testing, management, and follow-up care.

About the Editors

Harpal Sandhu

Henry J. Kaplan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman

