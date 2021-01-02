Intraocular inflammation is particularly difficult to diagnose and treat, often resembling a complex puzzle of patient history, symptoms, imaging, and laboratory test results. Clinical Cases in Uveitis: Differential Diagnosis and Management is a unique, case-based resource designed to help you navigate the range of challenging manifestations and presentations that often mimic other diseases. More than 90 real-world uveitis cases are presented in a highly templated, easy-to-follow format, along with step-by-step guidance on the right patient questions, assessment, differential diagnosis, testing, management, and follow-up care.