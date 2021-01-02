Clinical Cases in Uveitis
1st Edition
Differential Diagnosis and Management
Description
Intraocular inflammation is particularly difficult to diagnose and treat, often resembling a complex puzzle of patient history, symptoms, imaging, and laboratory test results. Clinical Cases in Uveitis: Differential Diagnosis and Management is a unique, case-based resource designed to help you navigate the range of challenging manifestations and presentations that often mimic other diseases. More than 90 real-world uveitis cases are presented in a highly templated, easy-to-follow format, along with step-by-step guidance on the right patient questions, assessment, differential diagnosis, testing, management, and follow-up care.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 2nd January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323695411
About the Editors
Harpal Sandhu
Henry J. Kaplan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman
