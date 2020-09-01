Clinical Cases in Tropical Medicine
2nd Edition
Using an easily accessible, highly templated format, Clinical Cases in Tropical Medicine, 2nd Edition, provides more than 100 realistic scenarios for tropical infectious diseases. Full-color photographs and maps, a convenient question-and-answer presentation, and succinct summary boxes help you identify and understand the tropical diseases you’re likely to encounter. This up-to-date 2nd Edition is an excellent resource and study tool for infectious diseases fellows, doctors preparing for exams in tropical medicine, primary care doctors with patients who are global travelers, and global health nurses and practitioners alike.
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702078798
About the Author
Camilla Rothe
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Lecturer, Department of Medicine, Division of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases, University of Hamburg School of Medicine, Hamburg, Germany
