Clinical Cases in Tropical Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702078798

Clinical Cases in Tropical Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Camilla Rothe
Paperback ISBN: 9780702078798
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 340
Description

Using an easily accessible, highly templated format, Clinical Cases in Tropical Medicine, 2nd Edition, provides more than 100 realistic scenarios for tropical infectious diseases. Full-color photographs and maps, a convenient question-and-answer presentation, and succinct summary boxes help you identify and understand the tropical diseases you’re likely to encounter. This up-to-date 2nd Edition is an excellent resource and study tool for infectious diseases fellows, doctors preparing for exams in tropical medicine, primary care doctors with patients who are global travelers, and global health nurses and practitioners alike.

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702078798

About the Author

Camilla Rothe

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Lecturer, Department of Medicine, Division of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases, University of Hamburg School of Medicine, Hamburg, Germany

