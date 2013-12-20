Clinical Cases in Anesthesia
4th Edition
Description
Prepare for the oral boards with the thoroughly updated Clinical Cases in Anesthesia. This comprehensive and current anesthesia review tool presents case studies representing today's most commonly encountered clinical situations, equipping you to master the latest anesthesia treatment protocols and practice guidelines and achieve your very best score.
Key Features
- Learn the most practical solutions to contemporary problems, and understand the relevant scientific and clinical principles, through actual case studies presented in a helpful Q&A format.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
1 Coronary Artery Disease
2 Recent Myocardial Infarction
3 Congestive Heart Failure
4 Aortic Stenosis
5 Mitral Stenosis
6 Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy
7 Cardiac Pacemakers and Difibtillators
8 Cardiac Tamponade
9 Patient with a Left Ventricular Assist Device Presenting for Noncardiac Surgery
10 Noncardiac Surgery After Heart Transplantation
11 Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
SECTION 2 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
12 One-Lung Anesthesia
13 Thoracoscopy
SECTION 3 CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
14 Intracranial Mass, Intracranial Pressure, Venous Air Embolism, and Autoregulation
15 Intracranial Aneurysm
16 Carotid Endarterectomy
17 Electroconvulsive Therapy
18 Spine Surgery
19 Transsphenoidal Hypophysectomy
SECTION 4 NEUROMUSCULAR SYSTEM
20 Depolarizing Neuromuscular Blockade
21 Nondepolarizing Neuromuscular Blockade
22 Antagonism of Nondepolarizing Neuromuscular Blockade
23 Monitoring The Neuromuscular Junction
24 Myasthenia Gravis
25 Malignant Hyperthemia
SECTION 5 ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
26 Diabetes Mellitus
27 Thyroid Disease
28 Parathyroidectomy
29 Perioperative Corticosteroid Administration
30 Pheochromocytoma
31 Carcinoid Syndrome
SECTION 6 ABDOMEN
32 Full Stomach
33 Major Hepatic Resection
34 Open Abdominal Aortic Repair
35 Endovascular Thoracic Aortic Repair
36 Transurethral Resection of the Prostate
37 Super Morbid Obesity
38 Robotic Prostatectomy
39 Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation
SECTION 7 EYE, EAR, NOSE AND THROAT
40 Open-Eye Injury and Intraocular Pressure
41 Retinal Detachment
42 Tympanomastoidectomy
43 The Difficult Airway
44 Laser Laryngoscopy
45 Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
SECTION 8 BLOOD
46 Transfusion Reaction
47 Perioperative Coagulopathies
48 Blood Replacement
49 The Jehovah’s Witness Patient
50 Sickle Cell Disease
SECTION 9 ORTHOPEDICS
51 Total Hip Replacement
52 Brachial Plexus Anesthesia
53 Lower Extremity Anesthesia
SECTION 10 OBSTETRICS
54 Labor and Delivery
55 Preeclampsia
56 Abruptio Placenta and Placenta Previa
57 Anesthesia for Nonobstetric Surgery in Pregnancy
58 Thrombocytopenia in Pregnancy
SECTION 11 PEDIATRICS
59 Abdominal Wall Defects
60 Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
61 Tracheoesophageal Fistula
62 Pyloric Stenosis
63 Congenital Heart Disease
64 Preterm Infant
65 Adenotonsillectomy
66 Foreign Body Aspiration
67 MRI and the Down Syndrome Child
SECTION 12 PAIN
68 Acute Postoperative Pain
69 Low Back Pain
70 Postherpetic Neuralgia
71 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
72 Cancer Pain Management
SECTION 13 AMBULATORY ANESTHESIA
73 Ambulatory Surgery
74 Office-Based Anesthesia
SECTION 14 TRAUMA
75 Thoracic Trauma
76 Burns
77 Abdominal Trauma
SECTION 15 POSTANESTHESIA CARE UNIT
78 Asthma
79 Hypothermia
80 Postanesthesia Care Unit Discharge Criteria
81 Delayed Emergence, Coma, and Brain Death
SECTION 16 CRITICAL CARE
82 Neonatal Resuscitation
83 Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
84 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
85 Do Not Resuscitate
86 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
87 Respiratory Failure
88 Cardiovascular System
89 Sepsis and Multisystem Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
90 Renal System
91 Central Nervous System
About the Author
Allan Reed
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
Francine Yudkowitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Anesthesiology and Pediatrics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY