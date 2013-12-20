Clinical Cases in Anesthesia - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455704125, 9780323186544

Clinical Cases in Anesthesia

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Allan Reed Francine Yudkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780323186544
eBook ISBN: 9780323248563
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704125
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th December 2013
Page Count: 544
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Prepare for the oral boards with the thoroughly updated Clinical Cases in Anesthesia. This comprehensive and current anesthesia review tool presents case studies representing today's most commonly encountered clinical situations, equipping you to master the latest anesthesia treatment protocols and practice guidelines and achieve your very best score.

Key Features

  • Learn the most practical solutions to contemporary problems, and understand the relevant scientific and clinical principles, through actual case studies presented in a helpful Q&A format.
  • Study on the go! Browse the complete contents online at www.expertconsult.com!

Table of Contents

SECTION 1 CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
1 Coronary Artery Disease
2 Recent Myocardial Infarction
3 Congestive Heart Failure
4 Aortic Stenosis
5 Mitral Stenosis
6 Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy
7 Cardiac Pacemakers and Difibtillators
8 Cardiac Tamponade
9 Patient with a Left Ventricular Assist Device Presenting for Noncardiac Surgery
10 Noncardiac Surgery After Heart Transplantation
11 Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

SECTION 2 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
12 One-Lung Anesthesia
13 Thoracoscopy

SECTION 3 CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
14 Intracranial Mass, Intracranial Pressure, Venous Air Embolism, and Autoregulation
15 Intracranial Aneurysm
16 Carotid Endarterectomy
17 Electroconvulsive Therapy
18 Spine Surgery
19 Transsphenoidal Hypophysectomy

SECTION 4 NEUROMUSCULAR SYSTEM
20 Depolarizing Neuromuscular Blockade
21 Nondepolarizing Neuromuscular Blockade
22 Antagonism of Nondepolarizing Neuromuscular Blockade
23 Monitoring The Neuromuscular Junction
24 Myasthenia Gravis
25 Malignant Hyperthemia

SECTION 5 ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
26 Diabetes Mellitus
27 Thyroid Disease
28 Parathyroidectomy
29 Perioperative Corticosteroid Administration
30 Pheochromocytoma
31 Carcinoid Syndrome


SECTION 6 ABDOMEN
32 Full Stomach
33 Major Hepatic Resection
34 Open Abdominal Aortic Repair
35 Endovascular Thoracic Aortic Repair
36 Transurethral Resection of the Prostate
37 Super Morbid Obesity
38 Robotic Prostatectomy
39 Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation

SECTION 7 EYE, EAR, NOSE AND THROAT
40 Open-Eye Injury and Intraocular Pressure
41 Retinal Detachment
42 Tympanomastoidectomy
43 The Difficult Airway
44 Laser Laryngoscopy
45 Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

SECTION 8 BLOOD
46 Transfusion Reaction
47 Perioperative Coagulopathies
48 Blood Replacement
49 The Jehovah’s Witness Patient
50 Sickle Cell Disease

SECTION 9 ORTHOPEDICS
51 Total Hip Replacement
52 Brachial Plexus Anesthesia
53 Lower Extremity Anesthesia

SECTION 10 OBSTETRICS
54 Labor and Delivery
55 Preeclampsia
56 Abruptio Placenta and Placenta Previa
57 Anesthesia for Nonobstetric Surgery in Pregnancy
58 Thrombocytopenia in Pregnancy

SECTION 11 PEDIATRICS
59 Abdominal Wall Defects
60 Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
61 Tracheoesophageal Fistula

62 Pyloric Stenosis
63 Congenital Heart Disease
64 Preterm Infant

65 Adenotonsillectomy

66 Foreign Body Aspiration

67 MRI and the Down Syndrome Child


SECTION 12 PAIN
68 Acute Postoperative Pain
69 Low Back Pain
70 Postherpetic Neuralgia
71 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
72 Cancer Pain Management

SECTION 13 AMBULATORY ANESTHESIA
73 Ambulatory Surgery
74 Office-Based Anesthesia

SECTION 14 TRAUMA
75 Thoracic Trauma
76 Burns
77 Abdominal Trauma

SECTION 15 POSTANESTHESIA CARE UNIT
78 Asthma
79 Hypothermia
80 Postanesthesia Care Unit Discharge Criteria
81 Delayed Emergence, Coma, and Brain Death

SECTION 16 CRITICAL CARE

82 Neonatal Resuscitation

83 Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

84 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

85 Do Not Resuscitate

86 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

87 Respiratory Failure

88 Cardiovascular System

89 Sepsis and Multisystem Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

90 Renal System

91 Central Nervous System

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323186544
eBook ISBN:
9780323248563
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704125

About the Author

Allan Reed

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

Francine Yudkowitz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Anesthesiology and Pediatrics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.