Clinical Cases: Fundamentals of nursing case studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729542098, 9780729584340

Clinical Cases: Fundamentals of nursing case studies

1st Edition

Authors: Natashia Scully Damian Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780729584340
eBook ISBN: 9780729583503
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 29th May 2014
Page Count: 268
Description

Perfect for:

  • •  Bachelor of Nursing Students
  • •  Diploma of Nursing Students

Apply theory to practice with the Clinical Cases textbook series!

Get to know the fundamentals of nursing with this nursing textbook, which offers nursing students insightful case studies based on real-life situations that you are likely to encounter in a practical environment.

Benefit from Scully and Wilson’s Clinical Cases: Fundamentals of Nursing Case Studies nursing textbook, which has been written to assist with exam preparation and revision thanks to its collection of multiple choice questions and answers.

Clinical Cases: Fundamentals of Nursing Case Studies is clearly structured to maximise your learning. Each case study begins with an introduction of the presenting condition and its symptoms. As the scenario develops, information concerning the patient’s condition, tests and medications are provided. At the close of each case study, the patient outcomes are explored in addition to a discussion of the most significant considerations of the scenario.

It is strongly recommended that nursing students enrolled in the Diploma and Bachelor Nursing courses use Fundamentals of Nursing Case Studies alongside Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing, 4th Edition by Jackie Crisp, Catherine Taylor and Geraldine Rebeiro. This enables you to maximise your learning and develop a very strong understanding of core nursing concepts.

Key Features

  • • Easy-to-understand, logical layout.
  • • 24 case studies covering pertinent nursing topics, including Vital Signs, Skin Integrity, Medication Therapy and Pain Management.
  • • Multiple choice questions to test your knowledge throughout the textbook.
  • • Explanations provided for all answers.
  • • References for further reading and research.
  • • Designed as an exam preparation and revision tool.

About the Author

Natashia Scully

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Nursing, University of New England, Armidale, NSW, Australia

Damian Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, La Trobe University, Bundoora, Vic, Australia

