APPLY THEORY TO PRACTICE WITH THE CLINICAL CASES SERIES

Based on real life scenarios, the Clinical Cases series presents quality case studies, complete with answers, to provide

nursing students with an opportunity to explore scenarios they are likely to encounter in a variety of practice settings.

Clinical Cases: Drug Calculations Case Studies can be used in conjunction with Havard’s Nursing Guide to Drugs 9th edition as part of the suite of resources for undergraduate and Diploma of nursing students.

Each case starts with an introduction, where the presenting condition and symptoms are outlined and as the case progresses, more details of the patient’s condition, tests, medications and other considerations are provided. All cases come together with a conclusion where the patient outcomes are highlighted, followed by a discussion of the key considerations for the case. Multiple Choice Questions are integrated throughout and rationales are provided for all answers.

Clinical Cases: Drug Calculations Case Studies is perfect for use during exam preparation or as a study tool, providing an engaging approach to learning and revision.