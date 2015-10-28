Clinical Cases: Drug Calculations Case Studies
1st Edition
Description
APPLY THEORY TO PRACTICE WITH THE CLINICAL CASES SERIES
Based on real life scenarios, the Clinical Cases series presents quality case studies, complete with answers, to provide
nursing students with an opportunity to explore scenarios they are likely to encounter in a variety of practice settings.
Clinical Cases: Drug Calculations Case Studies can be used in conjunction with Havard’s Nursing Guide to Drugs 9th edition as part of the suite of resources for undergraduate and Diploma of nursing students.
Each case starts with an introduction, where the presenting condition and symptoms are outlined and as the case progresses, more details of the patient’s condition, tests, medications and other considerations are provided. All cases come together with a conclusion where the patient outcomes are highlighted, followed by a discussion of the key considerations for the case. Multiple Choice Questions are integrated throughout and rationales are provided for all answers.
Clinical Cases: Drug Calculations Case Studies is perfect for use during exam preparation or as a study tool, providing an engaging approach to learning and revision.
Key Features
- 20 progressive case studies across a range of clinical practice areas including care of the adult patient, paediatrics, aged care, palliative care and midwifery
- Multiple Choice Questions integrated throughout each stage of the case studies
- Rationales provided for all answers
- References for further reading and research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 28th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585521
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542340
About the Author
Adriana Tiziani
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Director, Postgraduate Studies in Wound Care, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Monash University, VIC